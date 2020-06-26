Rotary student home from French studies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abby Fellows, 2019 graduate of Spring Creek High School has recently returned from nearly a year’s study as a Rotary Exchange student in Tours, France. “I am so glad to have been given this opportunity and I am so glad I took this chance,” Abby said.

Abby traveled to France in August 2019 and returned in late May. Currently working for Jerritt Canyon Gold LLC as a summer student, Abby has been accepted to the University of Idaho where she has a double major in chemical engineering and biological engineering.

During her exchange, Abby attended and excelled in classes in the local French high school. She traveled to Paris, Bordeaux and other cities during her stay. One of the most interesting things in the Tours region is the great number of medieval castles – tours of which Abby enjoyed greatly. Highlights of her exchange year also included a Rotary Youth Leadership camp in France and meetings with other exchange students from around the world.

During her stay, Abby was hosted by two different families. Although her exchange was impacted by confinement to her last host family home for a three month period, Abby managed to continue her studies, and to explore the creativity of French cooking. The Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club, which sponsored Abby, is waiting for a special “Crepe party!”

Rotary Youth Exchange is a year-long exchange program that provides our local students an opportunity to live abroad for almost a year. During that year they learn a language, experience a new culture and cuisine and make friends that will last them a lifetime. For more information, visit www.rye5190.org or email helenhankins@gmail.com.

