RSVP adjusts to coronavirus for rural seniors

ELKO -- The Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program has taken proactive steps and the necessary precautions to respond to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak and support communities across its 15-county service region.

“The most vulnerable among us rely on RSVP’s volunteer services,” stated the agency. “Given the increased risks for those we serve such as elders, veterans and adults with a disability, RSVP is limiting interaction between its volunteers and clients by shifting programs to meet the emergent needs of care recipients.”

RSVP staff and volunteers are delivering groceries and medication to RSVP clients, and has implemented a system for telephone reassurance checks and referrals to appropriate agencies. Transportation of clients is limited to essential doctor visits only -- which includes chemotherapy, radiation, dialysis and other lifesaving treatments.

Volunteers will not drive clients who are presenting cold or flu like symptoms. Homemakers will continue to clean for their frail, elderly clients unless they are presenting cold or flu like symptoms. Respite volunteers will provide telephone reassurance, referrals and essential shopping for food and medication.