RSVP seeks field representative

ELKO -- Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking a field representative to help seniors, veterans and caregivers in Elko, Wells and Carlin. A field representative will provide services which include transportation, homemaking, veterans’ services, respite care, personal emergency response systems and more. RSVP’s high-quality programs allow retired seniors to remain independent with dignity.
Field representative duties include program leadership, collecting monthly timesheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach and tracking documentation. A commitment of approximately 10 to 15 hours per week is required. Training will be provided. Compensation includes a monthly stipend and reimbursements for mileage and out of pocket expenses. This is a contract position without benefits.
For details contact Sandy Severance, RSVP Program Director at 687-4680 x 6 or sseverance@nvrsvp.com. To learn more about volunteer opportunities visit https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/volunteer-opportunities/. To complete a volunteer application visit nevadaruralrsvp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/RSVP-Volunteer-Application.pdf.
Vietnam Voices:
Vietnam Voices
Vietnam Voices: Bob Neitz, Marine Corps
ELKO — Bob Neitz always had a gift for repairing things. When he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1969 he was a shoo-in for avionics.
“I started to teach myself how to fix stuff when I was about 14,” explained Neitz. “I would tear things apart and then put the pieces all back together.”
That talent would serve him well in Vietnam, where he assigned to maintain the electronics in fighter planes.
He was first sent to the Marine Recruit Center in San Diego, then base camp in Pendleton, California. He went on to Memphis, Tennessee, then El Torro, California. During this time, he was training to work on planes — a job that would take him overseas.
“I was with the Red Devils Squadron VMFA 232, “he said. “It is the oldest one in the Marine Corps.”
Neitz also spent time in Japan and practiced war games off the coast of the Philippines.
“I loved Japan,” Neitz said of his time there. “I drank sake and ate a lot of sushi,” he smiled.
Then, one day, he was flown to Vietnam and given an M16 with no bullets in it. Technicians were not issued loaded arms at that time. Eventually he was given real ammunition.
Neitz worked 12-hour days, seven days a week, maintaining and repairing electronics. His team labored at night since the planes flew in the daytime. All of the pilots respected the technicians because their lives were in their hands, said Neitz.
Due to this schedule, Neitz and the other technicians only ate breakfast in the mess hall. The other meals the crew lived on were old C-rations from World War II.
At night, the enemy would try to hit the runways to deter the planes from flying in the morning.
“The enemy was always on the perimeter,” he said, “but you couldn’t see them. Every night we heard rockets and mortars.”
Although the bombing was pretty inaccurate, Neitz’s photo of a giant crater in one runway clearly illustrated the situation.
“We did lose a couple of pilots because of equipment malfunction,” Neitz reminisced. “One plane lost a generator and the other crashed into the sea.”
Neitz also recalled the death of his best friend who had a work-related accident. The men toiled around heavy equipment regularly and faced many dangers daily.
Neitz was eventually stationed in Namphong, Thailand, where he served on a Thai emergency base. The barracks were extremely limited and showers were outdoors.
Thailand is a very hot and humid country and, he said, the men had little protection from the elements.
“We had to work outside in the heat and sun in the middle of nowhere,” Neitz explained.
“There were no diversions. Everybody needs a break. One day I got really dehydrated and they gave me the day off,” he laughed.
The one solace they all shared was the hope that they would go home someday.
“We referred to the United States as the world, a better place with cars, paved streets, and running water.”
In 1973 Neitz did return stateside, 15 pounds lighter than when he left. Although he was happy to be back home, shortly after he returned someone broke into his car and stole the box of mementos he brought back from his duty abroad.
When he arrived in northern Nevada, Neitz spent a lot of time relaxing, watching television, and looking for a job.
“People did not want to hire me when I got back to Elko. There was a lot of hate,” he said.
Eventually, Thad Vanderdusen, who had also served in the Army in Vietnam, hired Neitz and put him to work in the family business, Lundberg’s Office Machines.
Neitz later married and raised two kids. Now, he and his wife are grandparents. He still lives in Elko, where he is semi-retired but takes care of a few clients’ electronics needs. He has also been very involved in the VFW for the last six years.
Thinking back on his experiences, and today’s generation, Neitz wants young people to be proud of the older veterans. These forefathers worked hard, he explained.
Neitz spent some of the best years of his young life serving his country. It was no piece of cake. He even turned 21 in boot camp.
Neitz raised his eyebrows and gave this advice: “Seeing a movie about war is just not the real thing.”
“The enemy was always on the perimeter, but you couldn’t see them. Every night we heard rockets and mortars.” — Bob Neitz, U.S. Marine Corps
DiGrazia served as adviser outside Saigon
ELKO — When Gary DiGrazia was growing up in Valmy, he never thought he would one day wind up in Vietnam.
“I was sent to Saigon with a lot of other people and thought it would be safe,” the longtime Elko attorney said about his deployment.
He was wrong.
DiGrazia was a second lieutenant in the ROTC program at Georgetown University. In 1967 he was called to serve and was sent to the U.S. Army post in Fort Bliss, Texas, where he underwent a one-year program in the Vietnamese language. After that he was sent to Saigon as an adviser to the Republic of Vietnam.
Instead of staying in the capital, DiGrazia was sent to Duc Hoa about 30 miles west of Saigon. He would spend an entire year in a compound in the heart of Viet Cong territory.
He was appointed as an interrogation officer and was told to carry out prisoner of war investigations face to face.
“The initial interrogation I went to was so awful it was like a bad movie,” said DiGrazia.
After that he advised and gave briefings with colonels from both sides in the mornings. The military secretly paid Vietnamese civilian secret agents to uncover and disclose the war tactics of the enemy, he said. Many of them were found out and killed.
The men in the compound spent their free time bagging sand and enforcing the limited bunker system. It was a good thing.
“No one expected the first Tet Offensive to be that bad,” remembered DiGrazia.
Thousands were killed and DiGrazia recalled waking up and looking outside of his barracks to see what appeared to be a Fourth of July gone really wrong. He slept with his M16 after that.
DiGrazia spent a lot of time flying in helicopters to pick up prisoners. There were some very wild helicopter rides as pilots flew low and tried to navigate the thick jungle. The barracks where he lived was mortared at least 50 times. He also lost several good friends who were ambushed on their way to Saigon.
The one bright star in DiGrazia’s Vietnam experience was the opportunity he was given to teach the local children English. In the evenings he would drive to a nearby village and teach kids in an abandoned schoolhouse. It was the most worthwhile thing he did while overseas.
After a two-year stint Di Grazia was sent home a couple months early when his grandmother passed away. He then finished his term in San Francisco.
DiGrazia graduated law school in 1974 at the University of the Pacific. He then moved to Elko where he lives with his wife. He has four grown children. He is also a lifetime member of the VFW and hopes to be more active with the group when he retires.
“The things I saw were extreme bravery on both sides,” he recalled.
In 2011 DiGrazia attended a reunion in Chicago with his Fort Bliss buddies.
“I don’t think unless you have been involved in it you can understand,” he said of his war experience. “People who have been with you understand you.”
Rigsby comes full circle with Vietnam experience
ELKO — Joe Rigsby has come full circle with his experience as a Vietnam veteran.
“When I got home I was turned away from the VFW in the state of Nevada in 1976. Vietnam was not a declared war, it was a political war against communism.”
Rigsby did not let that experience deter him and he has since been extremely active in the Elko chapter of the VFW. He was awarded the All-American Department Commander title in 2013 for being an outstanding Nevada State Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Rigsby joined the Navy in 1964 and ended up flying out of the Philippines. At first he was a door gunner. Then he flew support helicopters in search and rescue missions in the Mekong Delta in Vietnam.
“We would hoist them up and I really can’t remember how many people we picked up during that time. The war was always on my mind because of the body bags we’d see.”
For long stretches of time Rigsby and his crew spent hours at sea on an aircraft carrier doing routine work and making the most of their days. When they had to fly a mission the adrenalin rush would hit. Rigsby feels that this alternation between intense action and down time has contributed to the problems that many veterans have with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Rigsby served five tours in Vietnam. His brother also served. Two of his cousins were among the many casualties.
“You did whatever you could to survive, said Rigsby. “I still remember the carnage that war brings and the devastation of the land.”
When he returned stateside Rigsby experienced a good deal of the public hatred that was burning strongly at the time.
“The first thing I remember when I got home was how I was spit on,” he recalled. “People would throw rocks, bottles, or whatever at you.”
But bravery knows no boundaries and he went on with his life — marrying, having children, and working in hydraulics and heavy equipment.
The VFW, which once turned him away, has become his brotherhood and he has served proudly in this mission for more than 17 years.
“The VFW works here and nationally,” Rigsby explained. “It is the largest combat organization. We fight for all veterans.”
Joe Rigsby is a proud man who laughs a lot. He knows what life and death are all about. He is a person who understands that service to this country is a great honor.
“We all have this freedom because of the veteran who stood up, raised his hand, took the oath, and a check signed by the United States of America.”
Buck Metcalf: From Korea to Vietnam
SPRING CREEK — Buck Metcalf is no stranger to war. He served in both Korea and Vietnam and spent a total of 21 years in service to his country.
Recalling his time in Vietnam, Metcalf chuckled and said his ship started the war. He was aboard the Turner Joy on patrol in the Tonkin Bay when North Vietnamese torpedo boats fired on the USS Maddox. Metcalf’s ship then fired on the aggressors. Shortly after this incident President Johnson sent the first two Marine battalions to Danang.
Metcalf served two tours in Vietnam in the position of First Class Chief in the Navy. He stood watch on the main controls and supervised men who kept the ship running. This was an important job because they provided backup support for the marines inland. They also carried soldiers and bodies back to the hospital ship that also housed the morgue.
During his time in Korea he played a key roll in saving their sinking ship.
“One Cougar jet landed all shot up,” Metcalf explained. “The pilot was wounded and taken away.”
After that a short in the electrical system started a fire and the machine guns on the plane started going off. The ship caught fire and began sinking. Metcalf was awakened from a deep sleep and told to keep the pumps going. He spent 12 hours in a sweltering room doing just that until the ship righted itself. He vomited blood after he was relieved.
At one point during the term of his Vietnam service Metcalf was back in San Francisco and went out with a couple of friends. A hippie called them baby killers, which angered the parking attendant who smacked him on the head. Pretty soon a brawl broke out and the police were called.
“Two Chinese cops showed up and arrested us all,” laughed Metcalf. “Then they took me and my friends around the corner and took off our handcuffs. They told us to go to a bar in a better section of town.”
Metcalf’s technical experience in engineering training and electronics in the Navy prepared him for a successful career when he again became a civilian. He managed maintenance in the Reno airport and worked at a geothermal company, among other things.
Shortly after he came out of Vietnam Metcalf married his wife in Reno and started a family.
“His time in the Navy set him up for everything he’s done later,” said wife Gay Metcalf. “Until he retired he’s never been without a job.”
Metcalf highly recommends the service for young people, especially those who are having a problem adjusting.
“It teaches you discipline. There’s also a camaraderie in the military that you don’t run into in civilian life.”
It worked out well for Metcalf, who grew up in rural Georgia and now lives in Spring Creek. He is 86 and as full of life as the day he left home in search of something else.
“You have to play the hand you’re dealt,” he smiled. “I’ve had a heart attack and I have asbestos in my lungs, but I’m still pretty damned good!”
Earl Bevan: pathfinder, gunner in Vietnam
ELKO — When Earl Bevan enlisted in the Army in 1967 he wasn’t sure what to expect. He was first stationed at Fort Ord, California for basic training. Then the Army sent him to jump school and pathfinder’s school at Fort Benning, Georgia.
It was a rude awakening when Bevan was put on a plane to Vietnam. As a pathfinder Bevan and his comrades would parachute from helicopters in the night. Their primary mission was to infiltrate areas and set up parachute drop zones and helicopter landing zones for airborne and air assault missions.
“It was really crazy,” Bevan explained during our interview. “I landed in a tree one night and broke my leg. I had a compound fracture and I was hanging by my main parachute.”
Using his secondary chute as a rope, Bevan climbed down as far as it reached. But, because it was night, he could not see that he still had about a 20-foot drop.
After recovering Bevan became a gunner.
“The life expectancy of a door gunner is about 20 minutes,” he said.
The guys in the choppers would sit on their helmets or body armor to avoid the upward bullets from the ground. During his time in the war Bevan flew more than 254 combat missions.
The stress and lack of provisions and sanitation was hard on everyone. Bevan recalled that the men would stand naked in the pouring rain to get clean. He said the average American citizen has no idea how bad their situation was.
Death was their daily reminder that they were all merely existing in Hell. Bodies were wrapped in sheets of plastic and they never stopped coming.
“It got to where you just did not want to get too close to any of the guys,” Bevan said, shaking his head.
One day he was with an assault helicopter company covering for Air America. They flew a team into Cambodia and on their way back over the border the helicopter got hit. A bullet went through Bevan’s leg and the chopper impacted.
“William Theodore Bell, a big black man, was my gunner. He got me out of the helicopter and drug me to safety.”
The helicopter then burst into flames, taking the lives of the two pilots inside. When the Jolly Green Giant search and rescue helicopter responded to their mayday call Bell picked up Bevan and threw him on board.
Two purple hearts, a metal of valor, and numerous other air medals later, Bevan was discharged in 1969.
He was sitting in the airport with his duffle bag waiting for his father to pick him up when a group of hippies walked up to him.
“One girl asked me if I was a baby killer, said Bevan, “and then she peed on me.”
After the war Bevan became a border patrol agent in New Mexico. From 1986-2006 he was a supervisor with the conservation crew in Nevada. He and his wife decided to settle in Nevada and they have lived in Spring Creek since 1995.
“Post Traumatic Stress Disorder exists, and people really need to understand this,” he said.
Bevan speaks highly of the veteran services in Elko and especially of the Veterans Hospital in Salt Lake City and the Fisher House, where vets with medical appointments can stay for free.
Nowadays Earl Bevan likes to spend his time hunting and doing activities with his local veteran friend Buck Metcalf. He is really looking forward to being in the Veterans Day parade and participating in all of the welcome home festivities that he and his fellow Vietnam veterans should have had a long, long time ago.
“I am alive and well at 65 and thank God. He was our wingman for a long time.”
Musgrove served war effort from Thailand
ELKO — Mike Musgrove understood the importance of our military long before he enlisted. His father was a career sailor for the Navy. Musgrove joined the Air Force in 1968 and served until 1976.
In mid-1970 Musgrove got called to Thailand. He spent a year there servicing F-4s and doing other mechanical work. The ground crews were very important because without them pilots could not fly their missions safely and accurately. Musgrove’s operation installed the explosives on planes that made their way to offensives in Vietnam.
Spending time on the Royal Thai Air Force Base in Ubon meant hours and hours of hard work. There was little time off and when that came there was not much to do for relaxation. Extra sleep on a day off was considered prime leisure activity. Fatigue was a constant companion.
“The base that I was on got hit six months before I got there,” said Musgrove. “When we were under threat we had to turn off the lights and work in the dark.”
Musgrove talked of losing airplanes in their squadron and in particular of one pilot who crashed coming back from a bombing run.
He remembered a time when flying on a C141 that the latches on the clamshell doors in the back broke. They had to bungee them together and fly from Ubon to the Philippines like that.
When you think of Southeast Asia and the wonderful food when you go to a Thai restaurant, it was not like that for Musgrove. He and the other men lived on powdered food and some fried chicken and pork when they were lucky.
“One time I got food poisoning in the chow hall,” he recalled. “There were a whole bunch of sick guys that night.”
One fond memory he does have of the war is the time they organized a beer drink-off to raise money for a local orphanage. Their captain drank 19 beers on top of a scotch in one hour. He disappeared after that and they had to find him to make sure he got home safely.
Musgrove was returned stateside after a year of service. He volunteered to go back but was sent instead to Nellis Air Force Base.
“The attitude had completely changed from when I first enlisted. By the time I came back to Nellis 14 months later we were assholes.”
Musgrove is proud of his service and has continued his work by being involved with the VFW for more than 45 years. He has been post commander and state commander. He was also grand marshal for the 2011 Elko Veterans Day Parade.
For many years Musgrove has driven area veterans needing transportation to the V.A. Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Musgrove stands up for veteran rights. He said there are still many questions out there about Agent Orange, and he experienced his own personal battle with kidney cancer due to exposure.
“I think people should just remember all our veterans and all the sacrifices they made for your country for all the years,” Musgrove said. “They’ve all done a job and they’ve done a great job, and they will continue to do a great job.”
His message rings clear: no matter how one serves, where he serves, or how long he serves, that is not important. The minute a soldier takes the oath for his or her country is the instant he becomes a hero.
Valor under fire in Vietnam
ELKO — Growing up in Wells Jerry Franco never imagined he would someday wind up in the middle of the Vietnam jungle wondering if he would make it out alive.
Franco joined the army when he was 18. He went to Fort Lewis and Fort Leonard Wood for training as a water purification specialist. In 1970 he was shipped out to Vietnam.
His work involved pumping water out of the river and then filtering it for drinking and showering, exactly what he was trained for. But, he also spent eight months as a gunman in a tank going out on convoys that transported machinery and heavy supplies.
Little did he know that he would eventually be placed in a Military Assistance Command unit in Song Mao, Vietnam. The MACV, as the soldiers called it, was a highly classified operation that conducted covert war tactics.
“The longest four months of my life were spent in that MACV unit,” said Franco.
They were attacked often, as there was an artillery unit nearby. The Viet Cong would send in Charlies to scout out targets like water, gas and artillery. The camp was usually hit around 12:00 – 2:00 a.m. and the men had to grab their guns and go.
One particular night stands out in Franco’s memory of the war.
“When we got hit that night I never thought I would get out of there,” remembered Franco.
On March 2, 1971, two North Vietnamese battalions launched a combined attack on their base. Gunfire was everywhere but acting instantly, Franco moved toward the mortar pit and helped set it up. He later manned it on his own while illuminating the perimeter for gunfire so his men could counter attack.
“Specialist Four Gerald H. Franco’s timely action with an unfamiliar weapon under enemy fire enabled other team members to detect and suppress the enemy attack,” reads his valor award presented by the Department of the Army.
At the time of Franco’s return home the majority of the U.S. population undervalued this kind of heroism during the controversial war. Franco was advised to wear his civvies when he flew home but he refused. When he reached Seattle people flipped him off while he walked through the airport in his Army uniform.
He spent the remaining years of service at Fort Lewis in water purification. After that he returned home and made good use of the GI Bill. He applied to the College of Southern Idaho and studied to become a mechanic, a career that he has held his entire adult life. He raised a family and is happy spending a lot of time these days with his grandchildren.
Franco joined the VFW 30 years ago and has served as post commander and district commander. Next year he will become the VFW Commander of the Department of Nevada, a job he will take on with pride. He wants to make sure that our state veterans are getting the services they need.
He also aims to bring more Native American veterans into the fold. No doubt change is on its way because Franco is the kind of guy who is not afraid of a fight and vows to get things done.
Declared dead three times in Vietnam
Gilbert Hernandez always knew he would go into the service when he was growing up in Montello. In 1967 at the age of 18 he signed up for the U.S. Marine Corps. He was going to Vietnam.
“I was gung-ho,” recalled Hernandez. “I thought I knew everything.”
After boot camp and special training in Okinawa, Japan, Hernandez was sent to Nam. During just four months of serving in the war, he died three times.
Hernandez was put on rat patrol one night and told to take a tank to meet a supply team and escort them back safely. He had a bad feeling because the enemy had tried to hit them the day before. But Hernandez had an order to follow and he and his men headed out in the dark. Their tank was a moving target.
Hernandez remembers being hit by enemy fire three times, then the tank started sliding downhill. The men were thrown off. His recollection of that time is fragmented by episodes of unconsciousness. But, he does remember telling his radioman to call in the hit and hunker down so the enemy could not find them.
Rescue came by means of a Jolly Green helicopter that made a precarious landing in dark, enemy territory and the men were dragged on board. Hernandez was bleeding to death.
“I had six feet of small intestine removed, a compound break in my arm, and I was shot in the back,” he recalled.
He also had a punctured lung, a liver laceration, leg injuries, and multiple shrapnel wounds. A large piece of shrapnel hit him in the hip just inches from his six pack of grenades.
At Dong Ha the surgeon pronounced him dead. His body was sent to Graves Registration to be processed. The attendant, Charles Roth, thought he saw a slight movement. He instinctively pounded Hernandez in the chest, reviving him.
Back to surgery. He was pronounced dead again and sent back to Graves Registration. Then he was discovered alive again by Roth.
Hernandez was sent back to surgery again, where he was pronounced dead one more time by Dr. James Finnegan and another surgeon. But, at last they found a slight pulse and began to work on the Marine who refused to die.
Roth knew he made it out alive and searched for years to find the man by the last name of Hernandez who he saved multiple times. They finally met each other in 2010.
“He had a flashback when I took my hat off because I had helmet head,” said Hernandez. “My hair looked like it did when I was in the morgue.”
It took Hernandez a full year to recover after 12 surgeries. He was told he would never walk again.
“I said bullshit!” Hernandez remembered with a smile.
In four months he did walk and to this day enjoys archery hunting and other outdoor activities.
When he was flown to the hospital in Oakland and taken out on a gurney protesters yelled and spit at him.
After coming home Hernandez became a veterans’ advocate. He has been involved with the VFW for more than 40 years. He is a staunch supporter of the men and women who serve.
“I would die for my country to give people the life they deserve,” he said.
Indeed, he would.
Editorial: Honor and remember our Vietnam veterans
Today we pay tribute to all of the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces, without whom the freedoms we cherish would not be possible. This Veterans Day we are adding a special tribute to those who served in Vietnam – approximately 50 years after the U.S. started sending large numbers of ground troops to fight America’s most divisive war in history.
This summer we asked local veterans to share stories of their experiences during the war and upon their return to the States. For the past eight weeks we have been featuring those stories in our Weekend Edition, and today we are publishing a special section dedicated to them and others who responded to our request.
Many of the stories are both inspiring and disturbing. It is inspiring to read about the bravery that these young men exhibited in response to the call of duty. By the time the war was in full swing it became very apparent to anyone who was drafted or enlisted that there was a strong chance they would not make it home. The disturbing part is that when the fortunate ones did return, they were greeted not with cheers but with outright disrespect and even abuse.
During the nearly 10 years of major combat there were more than 58,000 casualties in Vietnam. That is 10 times the number killed over the past 14 years in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Elko’s Vietnam casualties whose names are listed on the monument in front of the courthouse are Ronald E. Dedman, Sterling P. Johnson, Howard G. Morrison, Richard C. Perry, Wilfred G. Sam and Arthur J. Whitney.
For veterans currently living in northeastern Nevada, the VFW Auxiliary Post 2350 hosted a “Welcome Home” party in September.
Jerry Franco of Wells addressed the group, and his words said it all:
“This celebration is long overdue. At a young age we got orders to go to Vietnam. We saw body parts, and wounded, things you will never forget. When we returned home we got no respect. Would I do this again? Yes, I would defend my country and flag. Welcome home!”
We, too, welcome home our Vietnam veterans and thank them for their service. Now it is our turn to fight for them and all of America’s veterans, to see that they receive the care and respect they deserve.
Aaron Grant Gerber
Aaron Grant Gerber enlisted in the United States Army in August 1967 He completed basic training at Ft. Polk, Louisiana.
He was selected to attend Officer Candidate School at Ft. Benning, Georgia and upon graduation; he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant.
Lt. Gerber applied for and was accepted to the U.S. Army Intelligence School at Ft. Holabird, Maryland and graduated as an Intelligence Officer.
Upon graduation he was sent to South Vietnam where he served during 1968-1969. While there Lt. Gerber was assigned to Advisory Team 21 of MACV (Military Assistance Command Vietnam) II Corps Military Intelligence Detachment, where he served in the capacity of Principal Adviser to the South Vietnamese Army Head Quarters in Pleiku.
He was promoted to First Lieutenant, and for his service with the South Vietnamese Army they awarded him the Vietnamese Staff Service Medal, First Class on April 1, 1969 and the Vietnamese Honor Medal, First Class on April 22, 1969.
The U.S. Army recognized Lt. Gerber for participating in numerous operations despite the danger, in order to question POWs on the battlefield”. For this, Lt. Gerber was awarded the Bronze Star on April 3, 1969.
Upon returning stateside and being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Lt. Gerber joined the Utah National Guard and received his Green Beret serving with the Special Forces. While a member of this unit, he was promoted to the rank of captain and assigned to command a Mountain Assault A-Team. Capt. Gerber was honorably discharged from the National Guard in 1978.
Veterans serving veterans at GBC
ELKO — On a sunny autumn morning, Great Basin College students, faculty, and staff walk in to the Veteran’s Resource Center for a cup of coffee. Michael Cailor sits by the entrance and greets everyone with a warning.
“Watch out for the Lou Brew,” Cailor tells a faculty member. “He made a strong one today.” He chats a few minutes with Center coordinator Jacob Park before leaving to facilitate an Interactive Video class in political science. Hal Hibbert stops by for a cup before teaching his English as a Second Language class down the hall. Lou Hess talks with a student about a homework assignment. Across campus at the DCIT building, Robert Byram instructs students in the electrical program.
These four men share a common bond with their service during the Vietnam War. Even though they served in different branches and areas of the conflict, they now serve the students of Great Basin College. They also participate in the Veteran’s Resource Center, mentoring student veterans returning to school after tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“There’s the analogy, ‘All gave some, some gave all.’ That means a lot to all of us,” explains Byram, one of the Vietnam veterans who work on the Elko campus. He served in the U.S. Navy on Swift Boats from 1969 to 1970.
“I was on the 103 boat, my first boat,” Byram remembers. “I went in with the same crew I trained with until I got hurt. I was on a total of three boats.” He served two tours, “one in country, and one on the coast.”
Forty to 50 years later, these Vietnam veterans remembered their experiences and talked of how they use them to serve student Veterans who are working on degree and certificate programs at GBC. Being able to relate and understand what Gulf War, Iraq, and Afghanistan service men and women endured is essential in the mentoring process.
“I know exactly where they’re coming from,” said Hess. He served with the 1st Marine Division as a 2531 Field Radio Operator and was in the Battle of Khe Sahn in what was then South Vietnam. His personal battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome is relevant when helping student veterans.
The VRC has become a safe zone, allowing veterans to talk of their wartime and PTSD experiences. Listening, or being a sounding board for student vets, is just as important as it is to mentor them, according to Byram. Having a place to go for this type of camaraderie “is a relief.”
“All I have to do is listen to them. I have nothing over them at all,” said Byram. “Everything that they tell me is somewhat related to what I did, but I get the gist of it. For me, it is a flat-out honor just to be around them.”
Cailor served in the U.S.Navy as a Submariner from 1964 to 1971. For the next 27 years, he put distance between himself and the war.
“During my professional career as a labor relations director, the opportunity to teach presented itself,” recalled Cailor. Seeing “the light go on” as they learned was fulfilling and rewarding. Today, helping the student veterans obtain “another tool for the toolbox” is his goal.
“If I can help and get them where they want to go to make their path a little easier, I’ll do whatever necessary,” said Cailor. “I have a spark-plug mentality where if I join something, I contribute. Get something done and have something to show for the effort.”
“It’s vets helping vets,” said Hess firmly. Having a place to talk with other Vietnam veterans in their safe zone helped Hal Hibbert, who served in the Navy as a supply technician and traveled the Marines with I-Corp from 1966 to 1967. It also built loyal friendships with those of a similar background.
“When I got sick last year, the first people that came up to see me were the veterans,” said Hibbert.
He enlisted out of high school with four friends in 1965, but was the only one to ship out in January 1966 after basic training and additional schooling.
“The returning veterans’ experiences are more intense than mine was,” said Hibbert. “I was never in any pitched battles unless someone was on a hill shooting at us.”
Hibbert uses his experiences today for teaching English as a Second Language at GBC and coaching little league baseball.
“I teach immigrants how to speak English and be Americans,” continued Hibbert. “I teach kids how to play baseball and interact with each other. All of my lessons have life lessons included in them as opposed to just your regular textbook stuff.”
Hess sees the opportunity to teach the next generation of vets to become mentors themselves and involved in local government. “They’ve earned every right to citizenship that a person could earn,” he said. “I want them to exercise it and that means taking care of each other by meeting responsibilities and being proactive.”
According to Byram, Cailor, Hess and Hibbert, the Vietnam War was a long time ago, each having reconciled their personal memories and experiences in their own way. However, they use them as needed to help the new generation of veterans transitioning from the battlefield to civilian life.
Summing up his colleagues and fellow service men’s thoughts, Hess put it this way:
“It’s all in a day’s work.”
Dennis D. Stellmacher
Dennis D. Stellmacher served as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was a 1st infantry platoon leader before becoming an executive officer in the 4th Infantry Division Long Range Recon Company.
Stellmacher said he was involved in the ambush of a French adviser to the North Vietnamese Army that was later reported to be the killing of the NVA “Gray Ghost.”
On his return home he was on a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles with only about 10 people, and they had to travel in uniform.
“I was treated extremely well by aircraft crew, but once we landed in Los Angeles airport, I received a lot of angry looks and I did hear several crude comments.”
Stellmacher said at first, about the only companies that would hire vets were insurance companies and law enforcement.
“I did both,” he said.
He retired from both the U.S. Army, where he served as a lieutenant colonel with the Military Police, and as a senior Department of Army civilian.
“I was the Provost Marshal at Fort Douglas, Utah, during the Winter Olympics,” he added.
Stellmacher currently lives in Spring Creek.
Samuel Taylor
Samuel Taylor served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was assigned to air base perimeter defense in Vietnam from 1968-69.
Taylor described his most significant memory as “Experiencing war and all the atrocities that goes with it.”
Upon returning, he recalled “Disappointment of how you were treated by countrymen and your government.”
He worked, married and raised a family, then retired in Elko.
Ray Harrison
Ray Harrison served in the U.S. Navy and was in Vietnam from 1966-68.
He was a data processing technician, air intelligence, aboard the carrier USS Ranger.
“We went through a typhoon between Hawaii and Japan on our way to Vietnam,” he recalled.
His most significant memory was the USS Pueblo incident in North Korea. “One of our destroyer escorts was rammed by a Russian ship,” he said.
Harrison said he “snuck back into town” after the war to Eugene, Oregon, and finished his education at the University of Oregon on the G.I. Bill. He graduated in 1973 with a bachelor of business administration in finance/economics.
He has since retired and now lives in Spring Creek.
Leoncio Reyes
Leoncio Reyes served in the U.S. Army and was in Vietnam from October 1965 to November 1966.
While in Vietnam he was a radio operator for a forward observation unit of the 16th Infantry Rangers; an instrument operator for an artillery survey crew, and a crew chief in the 7th Artillery Regiment – all part of the 2nd Brigade 1st Infantry Division, “The Big Red One.”
Reyes said his most significant memory was the Bob Hope Christmas Show with Joey Heatherton.
Reyes earned the rank of Specialist E-5 and finished his tour of duty at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He married Kathy Friehauf and went back to school at Westminster College.
“My close friends were OK with where I had been,” he said. “The rest didn’t matter. They never lost any friends and didn’t understand. You have to live it to understand the why.”
Reyes taught math for 30 years at Elko High School, where he also has coached football, basketball, track and field. In his off time he officiated basketball, and served 25 years as commissioner of officials.
He retired from the classroom in 1990 but still works on school grounds and officiates several sports.
Charles Briggs
Charles Briggs served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Vietnam in 1969-70.
He was a senior provence intelligence adviser with MACV Team 31 in Phu Bon Province, II Corps. He earned the rank of first lieutenant.
When asked about his most significant memory, Briggs replied, “The number of politicians that I briefed who ALL thought they had the answer to the Viet Nam War.”
He kept low-key upon coming back to the States.
“Although I was never confronted for being a veteran, I never volunteered that information unless asked,” he explained.
Briggs taught school and is now retired in Elko.
Joseph Lassonde
Joseph Lassonde served in the U.S. Army.
He was a secure operating instruction clerk in a tactical operation center in Vietnam from 1968-69.
He remembers “flying in a UH1 helicopter and viewing two Cobra helicopters in a hunter-killer formation. Like watching two sharks.”
Lassonde recalls simply coming home and going to work after the war. He is now retired from Nevada Bell (AT&T) and lives in Spring Creek.
Fred Elliott
Fred Elliott was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served as a medic in Vietnam from 1972-72.
“Why did it take 50 years to say thanks?“ he wrote.
Elliott recalls “being refused by the local veterans group: ‘We don't want any of you damned druggies.’ Second best was being followed around by supposedly undercover cops (they were so bad that I figured them out very quickly) to find out if I was really a druggie.”
He is now retired and lives in Chom Thong, Thailand.
Simon Sanchez
On Christmas Eve 1968, Pvt. Simon Sanchez flew into Vietnam to begin his tour in the 3rd Marine division. He arrived in Da Nang, expecting to be shipped out to the demilitarized zone. While his company was waiting, a young Marine approached him with a request.
“He wanted to send a letter to his mother and girlfriend because he didn’t think he was going to come home,” Sanchez remembered. “I was a terrible speller, but I saw this typewriter and asked the clerk if I could use it. He was telling me what to say and I was typing. The gunnery sergeant saw me and said ‘You can type?’ I said ‘Yes.’ I never left. I stayed right there.”
Sanchez recalled the start of his military career in Vietnam and his life’s journey over a cup of coffee in Sierra Java, where his artwork is on display to customers and drivers on Mountain City Highway.
From that meeting with the sergeant, he was immediately reassigned to the 1st Marine division and placed in the S&C, Secret and Confidential, division. It didn’t mean, though, that he didn’t see some action during his tour.
“The reports for the 1st Marine division were compiled and kept in my office. We maintained all of the operational reports and casualty reports,” said Sanchez. “An additional duty was that I had to fly from the 1st Division in Da Nang to the outlying posts carrying the instructions of who was responsible for what for each unit in the upcoming military campaign.”
His helicopter, a CH53, was shot down six times while he was transporting records to the outlying posts. Sanchez was trained to jump within 10 feet of the ground at the crewman’s signal. He remembered one particular time the helicopter was hit by a round.
“I jumped out of the helicopter so that I would get the equipment, the classified material with me out of there. When we hit, I went rolling down the hill right into the concertina wire. And then I had to stay overnight until I was rescued.”
When not working as a courier, Sanchez was also part of the Provisional Rifle Company that guarded the perimeter while the day sentries would eat, shower, and sleep. During his two-year tour, he celebrated his 21st birthday and saw a USO show, but it wasn’t Bob Hope.
“The Bob Hope shows mainly stayed in Saigon down south,” Sanchez explained.
In 1970, Sanchez left Vietnam but remained in the Marines. During his 20-year career he was stationed in Kansas City, Missouri; Cherry Point, North Carolina; Okinawa, Japan; Camp Pendleton, California; and NORAD in Colorado Springs, Colorado. While in Okinawa, Sanchez and his company climbed Mount Fuji to the peak.
He confessed that he doesn’t actively seek recognition, not even participating in his retirement ceremony from the Marine Corps after 20 years. However, throughout his life, Sanchez has never avoided a new experience or job.
“The one thing about being in the Marine Corps is that it gave me self-confidence,” said Sanchez. “No obstacle could stop me. If I dedicated myself to my job, to lead by example, then I would get the rewards I was entitled to.”
The ability to jump into new areas without fear helped him to develop hobbies away from paperwork and finance. The first challenge came as a single-parent, when he was asked to bake cupcakes from scratch for his daughter’s class.
“I asked the ladies I worked with at NORAD, how to make cupcakes,” remembered Sanchez. “A lady loaned me a cookbook and I brought in my efforts so they could taste them.”
Sanchez took a class from a local bakery to learn how to decorate. “Then I was asked to make birthday cakes and a wedding cake for the daughter of an officer in the Air Force.”
Today, Sanchez, and his wife of 18 years, Rae, bake cakes for all occasions with custom designs requested by customers. It was also through Rae, manager of Sierra Java, that an old hobby was revived.
“Shad Hutnyak, the owner, asked someone to paint the windows, but that person was too busy to do it. So Rae asked me to paint some simple back-to-school images. I made the first one and from there the painting increased.”
Retirement from the U.S. Postal Service in 2012 brought new experiences and old memories to his life. Painting windows led to painting on canvas but it also led to dealing with the effects of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“My mind was so focused on so many things, I didn’t have time to dwell on Vietnam or the results of it. It wasn’t until I retired from the Post Office, I had nothing to do, that it all came out.”
Painting, advised his VA counselor, would help “to keep my mind focused. Because when you paint, you’re looking at a picture or looking at a scenery you’re looking at the details you want to incorporate in the picture. You’re focusing.”
Support from the VA and counselors has helped Sanchez work on his PTSD. “I have to thank the Vet Center. Their job is to help veterans deal with day-to-day life at home. By counseling, by recommending things and listening to you with your problems, they help you be able to be a part of society.”
Rodger Higgins
Rodger Higgins lived in Elko from 1956 until 1960. He was a heavy equipment operator for the U.S. Army in Vietnam from October 1967 to Christmas Day of 1969.
His most significant memory was “dead bodies of animals and humans in the water, and fish biting at them.”
Higgins recalls that he wore civilian clothes upon his return “and still got spit at and called vile names at San Francisco Airport, and rude treatment by stewardesses.”
He is now retired and living in Bellflower, California.
Russell Hardisty
Russell Hardisty served as a boiler technician aboard the USS Sample DE-1048 that was assigned to guard and escort U.S. aircraft carriers in the Gulf of Tonkin.
“The USS Sample was escorting a guided missile cruiser after President Nixon ordered Haiphong Harbor to be mined to stem the flow of arms from China into North Viet Nam,” he recalled. “The guided missile cruiser shot down a MIG the Vietnamese scrambled to attack the U.S. Navy ships.”
When he returned home he remembers being spat on and called “baby killer” while walking through the airport in Dallas wearing his Navy uniform.
Hardisty lives in Elko and said he has been working as an exploration/mine geologist in the area for the past 35 years.
Wesley Carl Brown
Jennifer Brown provided the following account of her father’s service in the Vietnam War:
“Our dad Wesley Carl Brown was born in Elko in 1948. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 to 1972. He was part of the Company ‘T’ 3rd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Training Regiment in October of 1966.
“Our father served 13 months in Vietnam in 1969 and received several medals. Our dad also served in the Army National Guard of Nevada and was honorably discharged in 1977.
“Now our father is suffering from late stages of dementia at a young age. He still wears his Vietnam Veteran and Marine Corps shirts and hats. He loves to share his pictures and show his medals and ribbons.”