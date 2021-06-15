 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RSVP seeks field representative
0 comments
top story

RSVP seeks field representative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
RSVP calls for volunteers for caregiver programs

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP program is seeking a field representative to help seniors. Pictured from left are Stephanie, Marlea, and Janice. Janice is serving as an RSVP volunteer in the home.

 Submitted

ELKO -- Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking a field representative to help seniors, veterans and caregivers in Elko, Wells and Carlin. A field representative will provide services which include transportation, homemaking, veterans’ services, respite care, personal emergency response systems and more. RSVP’s high-quality programs allow retired seniors to remain independent with dignity.

Executive Director of the Terrace at Ruby View Matt McCarty discusses funding and the future of the Elko Senior and Activities Center impacted by COVID-19 on March 18, 2021.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Field representative duties include program leadership, collecting monthly timesheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach and tracking documentation. A commitment of approximately 10 to 15 hours per week is required. Training will be provided. Compensation includes a monthly stipend and reimbursements for mileage and out of pocket expenses. This is a contract position without benefits.

For details contact Sandy Severance, RSVP Program Director at 687-4680 x 6 or sseverance@nvrsvp.com. To learn more about volunteer opportunities visit https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/volunteer-opportunities/. To complete a volunteer application visit nevadaruralrsvp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/RSVP-Volunteer-Application.pdf.

Vietnam Voices:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News