RSVP seeks field representative

ELKO -- Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is seeking a field representative to help seniors, veterans and caregivers in Elko, Wells and Carlin. A field representative will provide services which include transportation, homemaking, veterans’ services, respite care, personal emergency response systems and more. RSVP’s high-quality programs allow retired seniors to remain independent with dignity.

Field representative duties include program leadership, collecting monthly timesheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach and tracking documentation. A commitment of approximately 10 to 15 hours per week is required. Training will be provided. Compensation includes a monthly stipend and reimbursements for mileage and out of pocket expenses. This is a contract position without benefits.

For details contact Sandy Severance, RSVP Program Director at 687-4680 x 6 or sseverance@nvrsvp.com. To learn more about volunteer opportunities visit https://nevadaruralrsvp.org/volunteer-opportunities/. To complete a volunteer application visit nevadaruralrsvp.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/RSVP-Volunteer-Application.pdf.

