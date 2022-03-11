Rubies get a foot of snow, mixed weather in forecast for this weekend

ELKO – The alternating weather pattern continues with dry and warmer weather on Saturday followed by a chance of snow showers Sunday.

Storms over the past week added about a foot of snow in upper Lamoille Canyon, according to SNOTEL date from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The snow depth increased from 27 on March 4 to 39 inches on March 11. Amounts were heavier in the south Ruby Mountains, where the depth at Corral Canyon jumped from 24 inches to 47 inches over the past week. Upper Tent Mountain in the East Humboldt Range went from 38 inches to 44 inches.

Elko’s high is expected to reach 47 degrees Friday and 57 Saturday under sunny skies.

A 20% chance of snow showers is in the forecast for Sunday with a high of 53.

Temperatures could hit 60 degrees on Monday before another chance of precipitation arrives Tuesday. Highs through the remainder of the week will be in the 50s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0