ELKO -- More than 600 firefighters were battling three large blazes in Elko County on Wednesday, including one that has burned high into the southern portion of the Ruby Mountains.
The Corta Fire has burned 16,862 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Wednesday morning.
The fire, which was started by lightning Sunday afternoon, was burning toward critical mule deer habitat near Green Mountain.
The fire was held to Green Mountain Creek on Tuesday when crews burned out the northeast flank. No structures are immediately threatened.
"We were able to get a lot of air and ground resources on the fire yesterday," said Incident Commander Tyler Hecht. "Ground crews and aircraft made good progress on all flanks of the fire, but rough terrain is making the progress slow."
Harrison Pass Road remains closed. The road provides the most direct access to the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge from Elko.
Access to the south end of the Ruby Crest Trail is threatened and the public is advised to avoid the area. The trail extends about 35 miles from the top of Lamoille Canyon to Green Mountain.
A total of 325 personnel were fighting the Corta fire on Wednesday, including five large air tankers and one very large air tanker.
Two other large fires were burning in Elko County.
The Goose Fire, in extreme northeastern Elko County, has blackened approximately 8,500 acres and is still only 5 percent contained. There are 130 personnel on the scene. The fire is burning in steep terrain. Containment efforts are focusing on the Nevada side of the Idaho border.
Shafter Fire, south of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County, has burned approximately 6,618 acres and is 25 percent contained. There are 158 personnel on the scene. Minimal fire growth is expected. Hand crews will continue direct line construction on the west flank while engines work the flanks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.