Cherry Fire

The Cherry Fire in the south Ruby Mountains started in White Pine County and has burned into Elko County.

 US Forest Service

ELKO – A fire that has burned nearly 4,000 acres in the Ruby Mountains was listed as 6% contained Wednesday.

Some livestock are believed to have been lost in the blaze, which started Monday afternoon in Cherry Creek Canyon at the southern tip of the mountain range.

According to rancher JJ Goicoechea, who also is Nevada’s state veterinarian, the fire started in a woodcutting area in the Humboldt National Forest. It was human caused, according to the Forest Service.

The fire is centered about halfway between Elko and Eureka, and about 17 miles south of the Corta Fire that burned more than 16,000 acres along Harrison Pass in early August.

A Type 3 fire management team took charge Wednesday morning.

The Cherry Fire is the fourth large fire to burn in the Ruby Mountains over the past year. About 10,000 acres burned last year in two fires, and more than 20,000 have burned this year in two fires, including the Cherry Fire and the Corta fire that burned 16,500 acres in early August.

