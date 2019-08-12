ELKO -- The last of three large, lightning-sparked wildfires in Elko County is nearly contained.
The Corta Fire was listed Sunday night at 85 percent containment. Since it started a week ago, the fire has burned 16,889 acres along the western side of the Ruby Mountains 10 miles southeast of Jiggs.
Harrison Pass Road was reopened on Saturday to through traffic. Fire traffic continues to be heavy along road.
The public is still advised to avoid The Green Mountain Trailhead, which provides access to the Ruby Crest Trail.
The south flank of the fire remains the priority for firefighters. Crews have been bringing hand-line together from the west and east to reach full containment.
Firefighters continued to patrol the north and northeast edges of the fire Sunday, and have been rehabilitating dozer and hand-line. Along the eastern edge, crews completed suppression repair of the dozer and hand-lines, where line was cut to contain the fire. Across the southern edge, handcrews and hotshots continued to put in hand-line from the west and east.
Firefighters have been patrolling along the western edge near the Zaga and Little ranches to ensure all hot spots are out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.