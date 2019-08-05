ELKO – Fire returned to the Ruby Mountains over the weekend as a lightning-sparked blaze sent flames up the south end of the range and prompted the evacuation of Harrison Pass.
The fire started near Corral Creek at the Corta Ranch. About 8,000 acres had burned as of Monday evening, and the flames were only 5 percent contained
Harrison Pass was closed as the fire continued to burn northward. The road leads to the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
A volunteer firefighter was injured in the blaze, but details were not available from the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Small, scattered thunderstorms produced enough lightning to start several fires Sunday afternoon, mostly between 3 and 5 p.m.
Fourteen new blazes were reported.
The Goose Fire about 20 miles east of Jackpot burned an estimated 5,900 acres and was only 1 percent contained.
A fire south of the Shafter exit off Interstate 80 burned about 4,300 acres and was 5 percent contained.
Also reported were a 650-acre fire north of Spruce Mountain, a 100-acre fire along U.S. 93 near Currie, a 30-acre fire north of Crittenden Reservoir, a 30-acre blaze near Little Goose Creek southeast of Jackpot; and a fire of unknown size along U.S. Highway 93 near Clover Valley.
Five federal engines, one state and four volunteer engines were working the Corta Fire. A Type III team was being called in Monday.
The Corta Fire follows two large blazes that burned into the Ruby Mountains last season.
A fire that started Aug. 30 on private land near the Spring Creek Campground burned 1,000 acres as it worked its way up high into the mountain range. The cause of the fire was undetermined, but it started during a manhunt at the base of the mountain after two local women said they had been kidnapped.
On Sept. 30, target shooters at the Spring Creek Shooting Range apparently fired at a rock above the range, sparking a fire that swept its way into Lamoille Canyon. More than 9,000 acres burned as the scenic area’s aspen and mountain mahogany went up in smoke.
