Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival takes flight

For reference, a basketball is approximately one cubic foot.

Better have a big gym.

Stephenson said the approximate cost of an average hot-air balloon is similar to a sedan, “ranging anywhere around $20,000 to $30,000” and “rising in price, depending on sizes and shapes.”

Barnes — who has around 2,000 trips in the air under his belt and 1,400 or 1,500 hours of flight experience — lifted off from near the city basketball courts and traversed around the plethora of baseball fields, over the Elko County Fairgrounds, near Elko High School and around the campus of Great Basin College.

The total time of the flight was approximately 45 minutes, reaching a maximum height of around 1,600 feet — ascending at a max speed of about 640 feet per minute and descending at a max of 620 feet per second.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the flight, it became evident the varying winds at different altitudes.

The higher the altitude, the most apt the balloon was to drift north — the lower the altitude, the direction the wind pushed the aircraft was to the west.