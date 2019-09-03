ELKO – A wildfire in the Ruby Mountains swelled to 4,000 acres less than 24 hours after it started Monday afternoon.
Some livestock are believed to have been lost in the blaze, which was named the Cherry Fire because is started in Cherry Creek Canyon at the southern tip of the mountain range.
According to rancher JJ Goicoechea, who also is Nevada’s state veterinarian, the fire started in a woodcutting area in the Humboldt National Forest. It was centered about halfway between Elko and Eureka, and about 17 miles south of the Corta Fire that burned more than 16,000 acres along Harrison Pass in early August.
Ranchers spent the night trying to get their cattle off the mountain.
"There were a lot of cattle we couldn't get to," Goicoechea said, and some are believed to have burned.
The fire worked its way onto the Cowboy's Rest retreat, but no structures were lost. There haven't been any road closures, according to the Elko County Sheriff's Office.
The fire also scorched JJ and Pete Goicoechea's ranch land but most of the damage has been to Forest Service land.
There was no estimate on containment.
Goicoechea said the fire started north of Overland Pass. There were people in the area cutting wood when it started, he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A top-level Type 3 fire management team was called in to manage the fire beginning Wednesday, along with other additional air and ground resources.
Besides grazing allotments, the fire is also threatening sage grouse habitat and dispersed camping areas, according to the Forest Service.
Three major fires have occurred in the Ruby Mountains over the past 11 months, plus a fourth last month at the Spring Creek shooting range that was held to less than 20 acres.
The Corta Fire burned 16,526 acres at the south end of the range in early August. It was caused by lightning.
A fire at the end of September 2018 started at the shooting range, then spread up into Lamoille Canyon where it burned 9,000 acres. It was started by target shooters.
Another fire in August 2018 burned a thousand acres near the Spring Creek campground, after it started at a ranch during a police manhunt.
Elko County is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which ban the use of tracer rounds, steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets while recreational shooting.
The forecast calls for isolated thundershowers Wednesday and Thursday, then again on the weekend.
High temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 70s by Sunday and Monday, after being in the mid-90s over the holiday weekend.
