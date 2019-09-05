ELKO — Authorities have determined the wildfire burning in the south end of the Ruby Mountains was caused by someone cutting wood with a chain saw.
As of Thursday morning no structures had been lost in the fire and no road closures or evacuations were in effect. The fire has burned around 3,500 acres since it started Monday afternoon. The fire is about 50 miles south of Elko and 20 miles southeast of Jiggs. The fire is primarily in White Pine County and has burned into Elko County.
Forest Service officials said Thursday 385 firefighters remain on the lines of the blaze, which was estimated to be 10% contained.
An infrared flight was scheduled for Thursday to provide firefighters with important mapping data to aid suppression efforts.
Officials said efforts were focused on keeping the fire within established control lines and enhancing line security to prevent fire growth. With scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving midday, relative humidity was expected to increase, resulting in reduced fire behavior with smoldering and isolated torching in the dense pinion juniper stands, and a continuation of heat presence within drainages.
The fire poses a threat to multiple area ranches, as well as active grazing allotments, sage grouse nesting habitats, critical winter mule deer habitat, and dispersed camping areas. People are asked to avoid the fire area if possible.
The fire’s incident management team thanked the Bald Mountain Mine for their continued support of the firefighting efforts.
The public is encouraged to follow fire protection practices daily. Spark arresters are required on all portable gasoline-powered equipment, including tractors, chain saws, weed-eaters and mowers.
Other fire safety recommendations include:
• Mow before 10 a.m. but never when it is windy or excessively dry. Metal blades can create sparks when striking rocks and start a fire.
• When using equipment, keep a shovel and fire extinguisher close.
• Don’t park your vehicle in dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start a fire.
• Practice safe towing, as dragging chains throw sparks. Use appropriate safety pins and hitch ball to secure chains.
• Properly maintain vehicle brakes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.