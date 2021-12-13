Ruby Mountain snow, wind upgraded to winter storm warning

ELKO — A winter storm watch for the Ruby Mountains has been upgraded to a winter storm warning with 6 to 20 inches of snow expected Monday night through Tuesday night.

“A stout winter storm will be impacting Nevada today through Wednesday bringing accumulating snowfall, strong winds, and travel issues,” the National Weather Service stated Monday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Ruby Mountains/East Humboldt Range from 10 p.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday for heavy snow and gusty winds. Wind gusts up to 55 mph are possible.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for Southern Lander, Southern Eureka and Nye counties for elevations above 6,500 feet from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 20 inches and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A winter storm warning is in effect for White Pine County for elevations above 6,500 feet from 4 a.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations of 6 to 24 inches and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

“Winds will be strong with this system as southerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph will be possible, leading to significant blowing and drifting of snow.”

The weather service advised using extra caution if traveling as roadways will become snow packed, especially on summits. Road conditions are available at nvroads.com and by calling 511.

The Elko area should expect light snow Monday with accumulations beginning Monday night.

A rain and snow mix is forecast for Tuesday, turning to accumulating snow as the day progresses.

High temperatures will drop from around 40 to below freezing on Wednesday after the storm moves out and ahead of the next weather system.

The forecast calls for a 60% chance of snow Wednesday night through Thursday.

