Ruby Mountains Protection Act advances

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill to prohibit oil and gas development within the Ruby Mountains Ranger District has been passed by the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., celebrated the action on her legislation along with the Renew America’s Schools Act to create a competitive federal grant program to help K-12 schools become more energy efficient, and an amendment to Secure Rural Schools legislation to add broadband to the list of fundable items.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition, the committee passed the Small County PILT Parity Act, co-led by Cortez Masto, to increase PILT payments to counties with populations under 5,000.

“I’m proud my critical pieces of legislation to protect Nevada’s iconic Ruby Mountains, increase sustainability and investments in technology in our schools and provide important funding to our rural counties passed in committee today’: Cortez Masto said. “Every day, I’m fighting on behalf of Nevadans to ensure that we’re protecting our pristine public lands and investing in our communities. Thanks to the efforts of stakeholders throughout the Nevada, we’ve been able to push through these important pieces of legislation. I’ll continue working with my colleagues to ensure these bills receive a full Senate vote as soon as possible.”