Ruby ride, run set June 20

ELKO — If your idea of outdoor fun includes bicycling down peaceful roads that wind through rolling pastures and spill into breathtaking scenery, you may be interested to spend the 2020 summer solstice with your cycling friends in the inaugural “Ride Around the Rubies: Gravel Ride.”

Proceeds from the June 20 event support local Rotary youth leadership development, international exchange programs, community improvement projects, and events that encourage healthy behaviors and inspirational service to others.

More information is available at www.ridearoundtherubies.com. Maybe you or your friends prefer outdoor time on two legs instead of two wheels? Check out the Ruby Mountain Relay at www.rubymountainrelay.com. This 5k, Half Marathon and Marathon event is scheduled on the same day and in the same gorgeous Ruby Mountains.

Whether you plan to grind the Rubies, run the Rubies or just want to explore the natural beauty of the area, click on ExploreElko.com and discover more of the Great American West.

