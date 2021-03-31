Ruby Roubaix: Gravel Fondo slated in June

ELKO -- Join Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise for a gravel cycling adventure as a participant in the inaugural Ruby Roubaix (Pronounced "Roo Bay"), formerly "Ride Around the Rubies" on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

The Ruby Roubaix is named in part after the 100-plus years running Paris-Roubaix, a one-day professional cycling race over cobblestones in northern France, starting north of Paris and finishing in the city of Roubaix, at the border with Belgium.

The Ruby Roubaix is designed for beginners and seasoned cyclists as a Gravel Fondo, also known as a Gravel Grinder. Think of riding your bike through gravel, dust, ruts and patches of asphalt on lightly traveled roads and you will be able to imagine a Gravel Grinder. The Ruby Roubaix is Fondo style so you can race it or ride it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Visit www.rubyroubaix.com to register and to view useful information regarding support along the course, road conditions, what to expect and how to choose your bicycle tires.

See drone video footage and details about all four routes, ranging from mild to wild on 20-mile, 36-mile, 62-mile or 117-mile loops.