Ruby Roubaix returns for second season

ELKO – The Ruby Roubaix Gravel Fondo is on the calendar again and cyclists from all over are already signing up and tuning up their bikes.

“It was very successful,” said main event director Jennifer Back. “It got a lot of attendees from outside (of the Elko area). The furthest person was from Texas. This year we also have more outsiders (signed up).”

The “race” is patterned and named after a one-day professional men’s bicycle race held north of Paris and ending at Roubaix, a town noted for its cobblestones.

Local athlete and cycling enthusiast Leslie Creel attended the event last year, shooting for the complete 117 miles.

“Ruby Roubaix will be my first organized cycling event,” said Creel. “I grew up watching my aunt and uncle pack bikes to various destinations and races. But for me, cycling has mostly been transportation to school or work. Running is my sport, with a bit of cycling for cross training.”

Last year the event registered 200 participants, according to Back. This year she is hoping for 300.

“There are a couple of changes to two of the routes,” Back said. “Last year we had riders coming in from two directions and it became just a little chaotic at the end. It will be easier for the timers and people watching because they (participants) will be coming in from one location. The distances have changed just a little bit.”

“Our ride starts and ends in the picturesque town of Lamoille, Nev., nestled at the base of the majestic Ruby Mountains,” states the website www.rubyroubaix.com. “Here in rural northern Nevada, you'll find all the elements for great gravel racing: spectacular scenery, vast expanses of lightly traveled roads, challenging terrain and a healthy dose of small-town hospitality.

"Experience the wild, rugged beauty of Nevada on a bicycle choosing from 22-mile, 38-mile, 62-mile, [or] 117-mile routes on a mix of gravel and pavement or, new for 2022, E-bike category for Secret Pass. [The] Event is Fondo style so you can race it or ride it -- you pick. Routes range from mild to the wild so you choose your level of challenge as well. We think a gravel bike is just about the perfect way to experience our hidden gem of Nevada.”

“It’s about a third gravel, a third pavement and a third cow trail,” Back said.

“It benefits healthy behaviors, youth services, youth leadership [and] scholarships,” said Kerry Aguirre of Desert Sunrise Rotary about the fundraising event. “We know that youth who are serving others are our future and we want to support them.”

“We [also] do community service projects that we get matching grants for.”

A recent Desert Rotary community project involved putting benches in Lamoille Canyon. The group has also provided bicycle racks and fixed the pickleball courts.

“We are going to be doing some improvement work at the Lamoille Schoolhouse, too” Aguirre said. “It’s a historic building. It was such a great venue for the event last year. Why not help a bit with the parking and handicap accessible ramp.”

“The scenery changes so much every year,” Back said. “That’s what is so nice about this race. You could do it one year and then come back and see something completely different.”

“They can just go to the website and click register” Aguirre said.

The price for registration differs depending on the route.

Participants will receive swag bags and winners will receive medals in each category.

“Kids can go on the shorter routes,” Back said. “We don’t have an actual cutoff of age. There are some safety precautions with the gravel road. There will be a lot of support along the route, so if anyone is not following the rules and regulations they will be removed from the course to make sure we keep everyone safe. There are a few points along the route that are very steep and gravelly.”

“The average age of those who have registered so far are 50 to 60,” Back said.

“One of the neatest things about this sport is that it is such a family-friendly event,” Aguirre said. “Even the elite athletes will bring their family. We saw that last year quite a lot.”

“People can hang out at the schoolhouse and watch.”

Aguirre said Townhouse by Marriott has a special rate for out-of-town registrants.

“We have a couple of restaurants and campsites listed [on the website,]” Back said.

“Travel Nevada, Explore Elko and Hammer Nutrition are sponsoring the swag and energy gels,” Aguirre said. “We couldn’t do this without our local sponsors and volunteers.”

--

Look: The Splendor of the Ruby Mountains:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.