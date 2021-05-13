Ruby View expects big year under new management

ELKO – Duncan Golf Management is predicting a good year for Ruby View Golf Course after navigating sand traps that started with a bare clubhouse, according to a presentation to the Elko City Council, which also took action to resolve a liability concern over the ponds at the golf course.
“Ruby View is going to the moon this year,” said Scott Wackowski, a vice president and co-owner of Reno-based Duncan Golf Management, which signed a contract with the City of Elko in February.
His presentation showed golf memberships as of late April totaled $195,750, which nearly meets the $199,772 total for all of 2020, and there were 729 tournament rounds booked as of April 27 for roughly $70,000 in revenue.
“We’re excited about it. I think people are excited to see some changes up there,” Wackowski said. “We’re blowing the budget out of the water.”
He said Duncan Golf had to start from scratch at Ruby View.
“We had never gone through a transition like this,” Wackowski said.
He said the clubhouse didn’t have a computer, telephones, range balls, merchandise, “not even a stapler,” and there were no tournament contracts. There were tables and chairs for the food and beverage service, but the rush was on to stock the grill. It opened March 19.
Wackowski said the company managed to get computer software in place by March 1 but hit a snag obtaining range balls because of production delays. Through leveraged relationships, the company obtained balls from Florida.
Merchandise for the pro shop also has been slow to arrive, he said. One of the complaints voiced by golfer Tim Pruitt of Lamoille at the April 13 council meeting was that there was hardly anything in the pro shop.
The Ruby View Golf Course website is up, and the company is marketing the golf course. Dayton Scott was hired as director of golf.
Although snow caused a couple shutdowns of play in March, a “very, very dry winter” in Elko has impacted Ruby View and golf courses in much of Nevada, Wackowski told the council on May 11.
“Most had significant turf lost,” he said, adding that the city’s golf course superintendent, Pete Dondero, has already been reseeding, but restoring the course will be a season-long issue.
At the May 11 meeting, Pruitt urged communication between Duncan Golf and the Ruby View Men’s Golf Association. He said the association might be able to contribute volunteers to work on the golf course because Dondero is short-handed.
Stairs for ponds
A proposal for fencing around the two ponds at Ruby View grabbed the attention of golfers, who say the fences would change their game and spoil the view.
“We love to see you are looking at options and not just putting up a 6-foot chain-link fence. That is absolutely the worst idea,” said Pruitt.
Council first talked about how to restrict access to the two newly lined ponds at Ruby View at the April 13 meeting, asking staff to come back with ideas. The liability issue stems from a couple of incidents where dogs went to the ponds and could not get back out without the help of their owners.
Eric Latten, who was the engineer for the pond lining project, said “those liners are slick, extremely slick.”
Councilwoman Mandy Simons came up with a motion that she thought would answer concerns. The motion was to install steps at the ponds, explain that the slope steps are the council’s decision to reduce liability, require more signage, and remind people to keep their dogs on a leash.
The motion passed when Mayor Reece Keener broke a tie. Councilman Bill Hance and Simons voted yes, and Councilmen Clair Morris and Chip Stone voted no.
“I just don’t think a fence is practical,” Keener said, reiterating a point made by Morris that people must take some responsibility.
The options prepared by the city’s water superintendent, Dale Johnson, included slope steps that would cost $1,080 per set, slope netting that could cost $81,000 for pond one and $70,000 for pond two, or fence netting with posts that would be mostly behind the rock shelf at the ponds at a cost of $86,000 for pond one and $75,000 for the other pond.
Another option was fence netting that the city staff would install at a cost of roughly $30,000 for material for both ponds. Keener questioned how staff would find the time to do that work.
Yet another option would be suspended netting over the ponds at a cost of $180,000 for pond one and $165,000 for the other pond. The sixth alternative Johnson provided was for pet-friendly escape ramps at a cost of $499 each. The final option was for a Dog-On Water Run that is new to the market. Johnson said a cost wasn’t available.
“You spent a lot of time looking at this. What is your recommendation?” Keener asked Johnson.
Johnson said he was concerned that with stairs leading into the pond “people will be out there picking up golf balls,” but Simons said that with signs all around, the steps seem “like the best option.”
Stone said he understood the stairs would be inviting for golf ball searchers, and he thought the netting installed by staff was the best option. He later said he would like to see stairs and ramps, after Simons made her motion.
Morris, who is a golfer, said he had never seen a fence around a pond at a golf course. He said ramps would be OK for the pond.
City Manager Curtis Calder said the netting by staff “should be pretty efficient at keeping out all dogs, deer …. and God forbid, a little kid.”
Since the city staff learned of the dog rescues, employees have already added additional warning signs around the ponds, raised the pond level to 24 inches to reduce the amount of exposed liner on the banks, and attached safety ladders around the banks and life rings at those points, according to the council agenda.
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection had required the city to drain and line the ponds because they were leaking 70,000 gallons per day, but the agency did not require fencing and left liability to the city.