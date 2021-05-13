Ruby View expects big year under new management

Another option was fence netting that the city staff would install at a cost of roughly $30,000 for material for both ponds. Keener questioned how staff would find the time to do that work.

Yet another option would be suspended netting over the ponds at a cost of $180,000 for pond one and $165,000 for the other pond. The sixth alternative Johnson provided was for pet-friendly escape ramps at a cost of $499 each. The final option was for a Dog-On Water Run that is new to the market. Johnson said a cost wasn’t available.

“You spent a lot of time looking at this. What is your recommendation?” Keener asked Johnson.

Johnson said he was concerned that with stairs leading into the pond “people will be out there picking up golf balls,” but Simons said that with signs all around, the steps seem “like the best option.”

Stone said he understood the stairs would be inviting for golf ball searchers, and he thought the netting installed by staff was the best option. He later said he would like to see stairs and ramps, after Simons made her motion.

Morris, who is a golfer, said he had never seen a fence around a pond at a golf course. He said ramps would be OK for the pond.