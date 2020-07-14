You are the owner of this article.
Ruby Vista Ranch on County Commission agenda
Ruby Vista Ranch on County Commission agenda

Ruby Vista Ranch map

A tentative map of the proposed Ruby Vista Ranch development is pictured. The subdivision is to be discussed and voted on by Elko County Commissioners during the regular meeting on July 15.  

 ELKO COUNTY

SPRING CREEK – Is another residential development on its way to Spring Creek?

That is the matter to be discussed by the Elko County Commissioners as Ruby Vista Ranch, LLC, seeks approval for its subdivision located off Lamoille Highway across from Boyd-Kennedy Road.

Commissioners will discuss and possibly vote on the subdivision during their regular meeting starting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Nannini Administration Building, Ste. 102.

The item is slated on the agenda to begin at 3:05 p.m.

Ruby Vista Ranch developer Ken Krater is seeking approval to move ahead with the first phase of a subdivision that could build 159 single-family residential lots on 1,437 acres of land, with plans to expand to about 4,000 homes in 25 years.

Krater explained to the Elko County Planning Commission on June 18 that lots could go on sale next summer and is working with Bates Homes to prepare 16 lots this year.

The county planning commission approved a tentative subdivision map on June 18 in a 3-2 vote.

In January, Krater approached the County Commissioners proposing a joint project with the Nevada Department of Transportation to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Lamoille Highway and Boyd-Kennedy Road.

The planned community has been in the works since 2006, according to Krater. According to Elko Daily Free Press files, he announced his plan to the Elko County Economic Diversification Authority in 2008. At the time, Krater said he hoped to break ground the following year.

However, the Spring Creek Association and some property owners are expressing doubts about the subdivision and asks residents to send in questions and comments to the county.

In an email to property owners on Friday, the association cited several concerns from the HOA and its members that could impact residents. Among them were water allocation from Great Basin Water Co., infrastructure costs, traffic congestion and safety due to the proximity of schools, and a sewage plant constructed by Ruby Vista Ranch.

“As Spring Creek members, if you have concerns, now is the time to reach out to your County Commissioners, attend the meeting or make an E-comment,” the association said.

To learn more about the County Commissioner’s meeting, visit www.elkocountynv.net.

