Rugby action in Elko postponed until spring

ELKO – Rugby fans will have to wait a few more months to see players in action after organizers canceled play in November.

The Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board has voted to continue its support of Pacific Sports International’s Championship Rugby League by implementing a reimbursement program for organizers up to $30,000 for marketing tournaments in Elko.

The league canceled the USA National 9S Rugby Elko Cup tournament on Nov. 12 due to cold temperatures. On that day, the high was expected to be in the low 30s with partly cloudy conditions.

The event was postponed until late March or early April.

Richard Fale, partner and founder of Pacific Sports, told the ECVA on Tuesday via Zoom that the tournament would have lasted about 10 hours that day, keeping players on the field in subfreezing weather.

The ECVA will continue to work with the league, but with a few more stipulations, said Annette Kerr, ECVA executive director.

“I am to put together a letter of support for the next three years with the possibility of $30,000 per year if the rugby league follows through each fiscal year as to what they have promised,” Kerr said.

“The board wants to see them come to northern Nevada, but we’re putting in some more restrictions and communication requirements,” she continued.

Outgoing ECVA board member Matt McCarty said the board is “excited” to support the league’s goal of conditioning players “and hopefully give them strength through their training program they may not get otherwise.”

McCarty said the reimbursement program is similar to other marketing fund grants the ECVA has bestowed over the years.

“So rather than us laying out the money, and then them spending it and coming back with receipts, we’re asking them to bring the receipts first,” McCarty explained.

The ECVA’s goal for supporting the rugby league is to fill up hotel rooms between popular events such as the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Elko Mining Expo, Silver State Stampede and others that see a spike in hotel and motel bookings.

“The end goal for us is to bring much-needed rooms into the community during slower periods for our hoteliers while supporting the rugby league,” McCarty said.

He added that league organizers also have an eye on the Rugby World Championships in 2029 that could see the United States make a bid as the host nation.

“It’s an international event, and the United States has never hosted it. So if we can play a small part in developing interest for rugby league in the United States, then that leads, eventually, to a successful bid,” McCarty said.

“But the bid would certainly not include Elko. We are too small to do that,” he added with a laugh.

McCarty said Fale explained that stadiums sought for the bid need a capacity of 80,000 spectators.

“If we can increase the sport’s prestige within the United States and get some additional support and fan base, then that would absolutely be beneficial, I believe, for northeastern Nevada,” McCarty said.