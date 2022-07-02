Rugby league gains support from ECVA

ELKO – Elko is being eyed as a professional rugby location that organizers say could bring in thousands of visitors and house 150 to 170 players and staff for training and matches and obtained support from the Elko Convention and Visitor’s Authority this week.

Partner and founder of Pacific Sports International, Richard Fale, visited Elko on Tuesday with representatives from PSI and the Chairman of Championship Rugby League, meeting with the ECVA board and giving a presentation to the Elko City Council.

“Our organization PSI has acquired some of these professional rugby teams, and we are looking to establish a solid footing for professional rugby here in the United States. We’re operating that through Champion Rugby League,” Fale told the City Council.

Elko was picked for consideration on the I-80 corridor due to “most of our activity taking place between Salt Lake City and Northern California. Also down into Southern California, Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas.”

If Elko is selected as a permanent development for the rugby league, 10% of 1,500 to 1,700 athletes could be housed locally and rotated out every four to six months, Fale explained.

Forty percent of the athletes would be international, from France, England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, but mainly from New Zealand and Australia. “The remaining 60% will be American athletes from across the country who will be here for training.”

Additionally, the League is considering hosting national and international events, which the PSI will coordinate with the ECVA and tourism and convention manager, Tom Lester.

On Tuesday morning, the ECVA board approved $30,000 for marketing funds and a letter of support to Championship Rugby League to promote matches in the fall.

Board chairman David Zornes explained that the ECVA supported the League but that the agreement was not yet finalized between the parties. Also, the funding is contingent on the organization producing exhibition games in Elko that could be played in November, December and January, “and that we know from these exhibition games enough rooms are coming into Elko to make it worthwhile.”

“We definitely support it,” Zornes said. “It looks like something that could be good for the town, but we’re just trying to be careful at the same time.”

The ECVA board also considered the League’s potential to fill rooms during “a quieter time of year” before the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering in late January.

“Most of the Convention Center funding comes from room tax, and this is something that would definitely raise room taxes,” Zornes added. “This is something that could be really, really good for Elko and a lot of the hotels because the number they’re talking about bringing in would fill a lot of the hotels in Elko.”

During Fale’s visit, he said he had been in talks with Elko Airport Manager Jim Foster about plans for the transportation of athletes in and out of Elko.

“We’ll be working with international athletes that will have to be in and out of Elko on a given set time frame based on international needs outside of the country,” Fale said. “We’ve settled on the fact that probably air transport is going to be the best way to move these bodies.”

For high-density housing requirements, Fale said they are speaking with Steve Sirianni, general manager of Maverick Gaming and “exploring vacant land if we were to build out some of those facilities ourselves.”

Fale also said he had begun discussions with Steve Simpson, CEO of the Northern Nevada Regional Hospital and Great Basin College President Joyce Helens.

The upcoming recreation and events center project is an area “we would like to have a coordinated effort in that respect because some of those infrastructures will be very critical in determining where we put that permanent facility.”

Councilman Chip Stone accompanied Fale and PSI and League representatives on Tuesday and said the $30,000 from the ECVA put “some skin in the game with them” and “to help them with some of the events they’re looking at in the next months.”

“It’s going to happen, and we’re going to help them,” Stone said

“The success of this operation is going to be contingent upon a close, hand-in-hand working together with the City of Elko, and we stand ready for all the input necessary and guidance that we’ll need,” Fale said.

Rugby versus football: Differences and similarities

While football is by far the most popular sport in the United States — approximately 37% of Americans listing football as their favorite sport — rugby has a similar following on the worldwide stage, each sport possessing some similarities and some glaring differences.

Worldwide, both football and rugby have around 400 million fans, each sport ranking anywhere from eighth to 10th of the most-popular sports on the planet.

American football actually evolved from rugby in the 19th century; both games consisting of intense physicality, contact and aggression.

In rugby, more players are on the “pitch” at one time — ranging from 13-15 on each team — while football games only have 11 players on the field for each squad.

The object of football is to score more points than the opponent by carrying the ball for touchdowns — each worth six points — and adding an extra point by kicking the ball between uprights following each touchdown or kicking field goals worth three points each on possessions that do not end in touchdowns.

Defensively, football teams can score two points for a safety by tackling opposing ball carriers in their own end zone — offensively scoring two points for a conversion if going for a play into the end zone rather than kicking the extra point.

Rugby scoring is similar, but a little different.

A team can score seven points in a possession as well, earning five points for a “touchdown” but known as a “try” in rugby — each kick between the goalposts following a try worth two points.

Field goals in rugby are also worth three points.

At a glance, the balls used in each sport look similar but vary slightly.

The “quanco” in rugby is oval shaped and is a little more than 10-1/2-inches long and weighs around 1 pound, while a football is slightly more elongated— 11-inches long — and weighs a few ounces less with more prominent points on the end and seams in the middle, making it easier to throw.

Football teams can substitute as many times as they want, but rugby teams may only substitute seven times per game and each player who leaves the field cannot return to play unless there is an injury and there are no other players available.

As for the size of the playing surfaces, a ruby pitch is larger — spanning 110 yards in length between try lines and 74 yards in width.

A football field is 100 yards in length between goal lines and 53.3 yards wide.

When it comes to protective equipment, rugby players generally don’t wear much other than a mouth guard — football players required to wear a helmet, shoulder pads, thigh pads, knee pads and a mouth guard while some also strap on chest and rib protectors.

While collisions on the football field are often more impactful — compared to minor car crashes — thanks to the size and speed of the players in addition to the protective equipment, each rugby player averages more tackles per game.

During a rugby match, players average 16 tackles each — a football player averaging four tackles per contest.

A football game at the professional level is 60 minutes long — broken down into four 15-minute quarters — while a professional rugby match is 80 minutes, consisting of two 40-minute halves.

