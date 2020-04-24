Running the COVID-19K

In regard to Headley and Moore’s COVID-19K, Watson said: “They brought it up to us on Facebook. They just said, ‘Hey, do you mind us doing this?’ And it was like, of course, go ahead, right, we’ll help you in any way we can.”

The Watsons’ willingness to help included giving matching funds for the care packages from Headley and Moore.

“Our thought,” Headley said, “was primarily to say thank you to people who are on the front lines like at grocery stores … who are run ragged, who might be being treated rudely by some people who are stressed out.”

With the gym’s match, the ladies will be giving $1,000 of gratitude, which will be delivered next week. Each package will consist of gift cards from various local businesses, homemade masks donated by Devona Lubke and Karen Sallee, Pure Haven lotions and hand sanitizer, as well as wine donated by Moore’s father.

On Sunday’s run, Mindy Watson joined the fun, running safely behind Headley and Moore, but she wasn’t the only one inspired to participate. In fact, several members of the Empower community joined the COVID-19K in their own ways.

After completing their run in three hours, the ladies went back to the page to say thank you.