Running the COVID-19K

SPRING CREEK — On April 19, Bethany Headley and Neena Moore completed their COVID-19K, a 19-kilometer run/hike inspired by current events, running from one Empower Fitness to the other.
Braving the rain and the uphill course which took them from Spring Creek on dirt roads over Elko Mountain to the Silver Street gym, they delivered inspiration to their community.
More than two weeks ago, Headley and Moore announced in a Facebook post their intention to run with a three-fold purpose. First, to encourage healthy living during this stressful time. Second, to reach out and encourage the “front-liners in our community who are working hard right now to keep us all safe and fed” by donating 50 cents for every post like. Third, to give a shout out to Empower Fitness for their amazing work keeping their community of gym members active, a community to which both Headley and Moore belong.
“The gym’s been really motivating because even though they are closed, they are very, very – they care about their community,” Headley said.
Headley, who is an experienced marathon runner, said: “It would be so easy to just sit at home, watch movies and eat bonbons and not do what’s healthy right now because it’s kind of a scary time, a depressing time for a lot of people. So, we are just encouraging the community and everybody to get outside, if you’re allowed to, in your area. Get some sunshine, and move your body because for me, it has helped me mentally to be able to do that.”
The pair began training together over a year ago. When the mandates began to go into effect, the running duo continued to train outside even if they couldn’t attend the gym in person for their regular cross training.
“We came up with it (the COVID-19K) while we were on a run,” Headley said.
“Well, you wanted to do 19 miles,” Moore said.
“Oh, yes,” she laughed. “My first thought was, ‘Hey, what if we do a COVID-19 and we train and do like a 19-miler? Which really for how far we’ve been going distance-wise, April 19 wouldn’t have really worked.”
So Moore suggested making it a more attainable 19K, which is just under 12 miles.
The ladies continued to refine their plan and then they went to the owners of Empower with their idea.
Jeff and Mindy Watson, who own Empower, have proactively faced the restrictions, choosing to find ways to empower their members virtually. Using their members-only Facebook page “we went from maybe 20 members to over 500 now,” Jeff Watson said. “We’ve kept, I feel, a pretty decent group fitness schedule. We’ve got some trainers that are doing little plank challenges.”
The schedule includes yoga, dance fit, bootcamp and members-only access to Les Mills on demand. One of the trainers, Lindsey Taylor, is even offering discounted health coaching during the shutdown.
In regard to Headley and Moore’s COVID-19K, Watson said: “They brought it up to us on Facebook. They just said, ‘Hey, do you mind us doing this?’ And it was like, of course, go ahead, right, we’ll help you in any way we can.”
The Watsons’ willingness to help included giving matching funds for the care packages from Headley and Moore.
“Our thought,” Headley said, “was primarily to say thank you to people who are on the front lines like at grocery stores … who are run ragged, who might be being treated rudely by some people who are stressed out.”
With the gym’s match, the ladies will be giving $1,000 of gratitude, which will be delivered next week. Each package will consist of gift cards from various local businesses, homemade masks donated by Devona Lubke and Karen Sallee, Pure Haven lotions and hand sanitizer, as well as wine donated by Moore’s father.
On Sunday’s run, Mindy Watson joined the fun, running safely behind Headley and Moore, but she wasn’t the only one inspired to participate. In fact, several members of the Empower community joined the COVID-19K in their own ways.
After completing their run in three hours, the ladies went back to the page to say thank you.
“Thank you to our amazing gym family,” they posted, “for cheering us on before, during and after our run today! We finished our COVID-19K! ... What an amazing experience! And thank you to everyone who did their own along with us! Lots of people were running, walking, biking or horseback riding along ‘with’ us in spirit – our hearts are full!”
According to Jeff Watson that sense of family is what keeps his gym going, giving him hope. “The community is what built our gym,” he said “not me. I couldn’t do this alone. To see that we still have that is a breath of fresh air.”
The encouragement received from his loyal members serves as an impetus to keep going. Remembering what he has gone through, what he has achieved and learned as business owner, he is confident that Empower Fitness will weather this newest challenge.
“In November 2015,” he said, “our business was at an all-time low… and we rebuilt it. We opened this (the Spring Creek gym) March 1st, now look at it. We’ll do it again... The hurdles just get bigger. The more successful you get or the longer you’ve owned businesses, the problems don’t go away they just get bigger … I’m not going to let the community down … That would be the main thing I want is just that we will not let our communities down. We will stand here; we will fight for our community … but we will come back stronger.”
