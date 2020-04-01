Rural business survival is topic of discussion

Mudd said he tried to get people to respond to the survey.

"On Sunday, March 15, I got a call from their office and they said, 'We don’t have any surveys from the rural areas.' I knew one local business that was going to be impacted because they were supposed to cater to us and I called them.

"Anamarie (Lopategui) got on the ball amidst all this chaos and submitted that form. This opened up our area for public funding," Mudd said. “This one business made a world of difference.".

The survey is still online for businesses all over the state to gather data for decisions on economic relief, according to Mudd.

"What I don’t want to happen is five months down the road I don’t want the state to be looking at where they are going to allocate funds and say, we have 3,000 surveys from Clark County, we’ve got 2,000 from Washoe County and we have three from the rural areas. We can’t have that. If we want to get resources into rural Nevada everyone has to participate."

Mudd urged small businesses to go to diversifynevada.com and take the survey.