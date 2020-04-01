Rural business survival is topic of discussion

ELKO – Amidst worsening fears and restrictions related to the coronavirus, Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi and Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority Executive Director Sheldon Mudd went live on Facebook Tuesday to discuss its economic impact on rural Nevada businesses.
“Just jump right in because we are going to focus today on businesses,” Andreozzi said. “A lot of the restaurants are trying to do delivery and takeout.”
As of Tuesday, five cases of coronavirus had been reported in Elko County since the start of the pandemic. Non-essential businesses were ordered closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 12, and his order has been extended to at least the end of April.
"It's hitting us," Mudd said. "The date this really kicked off in rural Nevada was March 12. The next day I got a call from the Governor’s Office of Economic Development."
He was told that communities need to respond to an economic impact survey in order to take advantage of disaster relief programs and small business administration assistance.
Mudd said he tried to get people to respond to the survey.
"On Sunday, March 15, I got a call from their office and they said, 'We don’t have any surveys from the rural areas.' I knew one local business that was going to be impacted because they were supposed to cater to us and I called them.
"Anamarie (Lopategui) got on the ball amidst all this chaos and submitted that form. This opened up our area for public funding," Mudd said. “This one business made a world of difference.".
The survey is still online for businesses all over the state to gather data for decisions on economic relief, according to Mudd.
"What I don’t want to happen is five months down the road I don’t want the state to be looking at where they are going to allocate funds and say, we have 3,000 surveys from Clark County, we’ve got 2,000 from Washoe County and we have three from the rural areas. We can’t have that. If we want to get resources into rural Nevada everyone has to participate."
Mudd urged small businesses to go to diversifynevada.com and take the survey.
“That’s really good information, Sheldon,” Andreozzi said. “You provide me comfort in this uncharted territory. What we need from our business community in order for us to have our best opportunity is you need them to fill out this survey.”
If business owners have problems finding or filling out the survey they can call NNRDA at 738-2100 or call Mudd on his cellphone at 340-3388.
Mudd said even if businesses are planning on pursuing loans or grants, the owners still need to fill out the survey.
He also offered other suggestions for financial help.
What is available right now is the Small Business Administration’s Economic Impact Master Rebuilding Fund, Mudd said. People can visit sba.gov to apply for a loan.
“If you applied on or before March 30, the SBA is recommending you apply again,” Mudd said. “Last week the SBA was having a difficult time keeping the site up and running.”
The agency has since streamlined the site and administrators want to make sure all applications have been received.
“Let SBA determine if you are eligible,” Mudd said. “If you don’t need it there are no penalties.”
“The backbone of America and rural Nevada has been at the center of our small businesses,” Andreozzi said.
"We tend to be very self-sufficient here. We are rugged individuals and we don’t want federal dollars," Mudd said. "The fact is, this is your money in the first place. What a shame that would be if we had any small businesses go under because they did not take advantage of this opportunity."
Andreozzi asked about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security Act and what it means for Nevada.
"We are still figuring it out," Mudd said.
The objective of the bill is relief.
"From what I understand there is $560 billion set aside for Americans, checks you are going to get in the mail. There is $350 billion that are going to go to state and local governments."
"We in the state of Nevada are going to have to actively pursue that funding -- this goes back to that survey -- we have to be able to justify [the needs]," Mudd said. There is $300 billion set aside for rural purposes.
“We appreciate you looking out on the horizon for the benefit of all rural Nevadans,” Andreozzi said. “We’ve extended our hotline to serve White Pine, Lander, Eureka and Humboldt counties. We are trying to help our partner counties.”
New businesses that opened in 2019:
"What a shame that would be if we had any small businesses go under because they did not take advantage of this opportunity."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.