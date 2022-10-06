Rural entrepreneurs needed for 'Shark Tank'-style competition

ELKO – Have an idea for a great new product or service? The third annual Rural Nevada Pitch Day is your chance to pick up some funding to get it going.

Contestants need to register by Oct. 14 for the chance to connect with people who can help turn their idea into a reality. People can also tune in to watch the “Shark Tank”-style presentations on Nov. 4. There is a youth division for grades 8-12 and an adult division for anyone 18 or older.

Thousands of dollars in prizes were awarded last year. Liz Woolsey of Baker won $2,500 to provide a general supply store and lodging for hikers and campers exploring Great Basin National Park, and Billy Sage Williams of Spring Creek won $1,750 for a plan to cut down trees from burn areas and deliver firewood all over rural Nevada. Taylor Parrish of Carson City collected $1,000 for a patented aquaculture system for growing quick, high value crops for restaurants.

In the youth division, Kycin Manzanares of Spring Creek earned $2,500 for a 3-D printing business that manufactures a personalized attachment for a miner’s tool belt. Zander Heit of Spring Creek received $1,500 for a mobile auto and truck detailing business, and Christina Howell of Spring Creek earned $1,000 for a cookie businesses designed for parties and gifts.

Experts will help explain how to launch your business ideas. Sponsors include Nevada Gold Mines, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, StartUpNV, and Audacity Institute.

To sign up as a participant, observer or sponsor, log on to www.launchruralnevada.com.