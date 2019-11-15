Rural Health Day addresses challenges

RENO — Rural and frontier Nevada communities are among the state’s most picturesque and desirable places to live but when it comes to having access to specialty health care, rural Nevadans have to look farther.

The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine Office of Statewide Initiatives, Nevada State Office of Rural Health and Nevada Rural Hospital Partners hosted CEOs and clinicians from 15 rural Nevada communities at a Rural Health Day event this week to address the challenges and solutions to the statewide shortage of primary care doctors and specialists. The health care leaders discussed ways to reduce the disparities in rural access to care.

For Nevada’s 300,000 rural residents, it’s not uncommon to have to drive 300 miles for specialty health care, since the state ranks No. 47 in the U.S. for actively practicing physicians. Nevada is the seventh largest state by area, spanning 110,000 square miles from the urban centers of Reno to the north and Las Vegas to the south and the many rural communities sprinkled throughout the Silver State.