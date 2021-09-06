Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship awarded

ELKO — The Great Basin College Foundation is pleased to announce that a student meeting the required qualifications for the newly established Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship has been chosen to receive the very first award.
Social Work Program student Laura Dean is attending UNR this fall after completing her first three years of the program here at Great Basin College.
A press release by Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital already announced providing the initial funding for the newly created scholarship last month. Steve Burrows, Director of Community Relations at the hospital indicated, “We at NNRH are very happy to support Laura as she pursues her bachelor’s degree in social work.”
The Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Scholarship is a newly established need and merit based scholarship awarded to Great Basin College students enrolled and accepted to the University of Nevada Reno in the final year of the UNR/GBC 3+1 Social Work Program.
Established by Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital through the Great Basin College Foundation, this annual award of $3,000 will be given to one student who qualifies each year. This scholarship will help students on their journey to fill the gap for more social workers in rural Nevada, making a real difference in suicide prevention, a growing problem nationwide as well as here in the Silver State.
Wendy Charlebois, former Social Work Coordinator and Instructor at Great Basin College, was instrumental in helping create this scholarship after losing her son, Luke Anderson, to suicide in 2018. When asked about the motivations behind the creation of this scholarship Wendy detailed that, “The scholarship has been provided to fund a GBC social work student who has been accepted to UNR for their senior/internship year, with the hope that the community can develop more professionals who can help individuals and families who are living with mental illness and addiction.”
GBC said there is an ongoing need for more behavioral health professionals in rural Nevada to assist in suicide prevention and provide overall resources in rural Nevada.
"This scholarship is a great step in providing the financial resources for GBC students to finish their degree at UNR and move on to further their education before entering the workforce," stated the college.
The UNR/GBC 3+1 Social Work Program is a collaborative partnership between GBC and UNR. It is an excellent, practical, and affordable option for students seeking a four-year degree in rural Nevada.
To learn more about NNRH and their community impact visit https://www.nnrhospital.com.