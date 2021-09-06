Rural Nevada Behavioral Health Workforce Development Scholarship awarded

Wendy Charlebois, former Social Work Coordinator and Instructor at Great Basin College, was instrumental in helping create this scholarship after losing her son, Luke Anderson, to suicide in 2018. When asked about the motivations behind the creation of this scholarship Wendy detailed that, “The scholarship has been provided to fund a GBC social work student who has been accepted to UNR for their senior/internship year, with the hope that the community can develop more professionals who can help individuals and families who are living with mental illness and addiction.”

GBC said there is an ongoing need for more behavioral health professionals in rural Nevada to assist in suicide prevention and provide overall resources in rural Nevada.

"This scholarship is a great step in providing the financial resources for GBC students to finish their degree at UNR and move on to further their education before entering the workforce," stated the college.

The UNR/GBC 3+1 Social Work Program is a collaborative partnership between GBC and UNR. It is an excellent, practical, and affordable option for students seeking a four-year degree in rural Nevada.

To learn more about NNRH and their community impact visit https://www.nnrhospital.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0