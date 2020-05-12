Rural update: Coronvirus cases climb in Elko, Humboldt counties

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ELKO – Elko County has seen three additional cases of coronavirus and Humboldt County nine in recent days.

Elko County also had one additional recovery. The county’s total confirmed cases now stands at 18, with 12 recoveries, one death, and five remaining active.

County officials did not say where the new patients live or when they began noticing symptoms. Nevada began its Phase 1 reopening on Saturday, and COVID-19 symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after exposure.

The new cases include a woman in her 30s who is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another case. The other two are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both of whom are self-isolating at home. Their cases remain under investigation.

“While the State has been approved for Phase 1 reopening, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam encourages the public to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses by taking personal accountability and practicing preventative measures,” said a message from Elko County late Monday afternoon.