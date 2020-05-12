Rural update: Coronvirus cases climb in Elko, Humboldt counties

ELKO – Elko County has seen three additional cases of coronavirus and Humboldt County nine in recent days.
Elko County also had one additional recovery. The county’s total confirmed cases now stands at 18, with 12 recoveries, one death, and five remaining active.
County officials did not say where the new patients live or when they began noticing symptoms. Nevada began its Phase 1 reopening on Saturday, and COVID-19 symptoms generally appear two to 14 days after exposure.
The new cases include a woman in her 30s who is self-isolating at home and is a close contact of another case. The other two are a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, both of whom are self-isolating at home. Their cases remain under investigation.
“While the State has been approved for Phase 1 reopening, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam encourages the public to help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses by taking personal accountability and practicing preventative measures,” said a message from Elko County late Monday afternoon.
Humboldt County reported three new cases on Friday, four on Saturday, and two on Sunday. The two latest cases, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s, bring the county’s total to 67. Both had contact with a previously reported case and both were self-isolating at home.
Lander County’s total cases remain at 17, the most recent one reported last Wednesday.
Statewide there have been 6,152 cases of coronavirus and 312 deaths.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.