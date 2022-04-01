 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

RV burns on outskirts of Elko

  • 0
RV burns on outskirts of Elko

Elko County Fire Protection District and other agencies responded to an RV fire Thursday morning off Bullion Road.

 ECFPD

ELKO – A recreational vehicle off Bullion Road caught fire Thursday morning, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread.

Elko County Fire Protection District, City of Elko Fire Department, Lee Engine Company volunteers and Nevada Division of Forestry responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a large column of smoke in the Bullion Road area.

“Elko County Fire found a large RV that had burnt to the ground. Crews extinguished the fire, which did not extend into the wildland,” reported ECFPD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man gets prison for battery

Elko man gets prison for battery

ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wreckage of 207-year-old whaling ship destroyed in storm found in Gulf of Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News