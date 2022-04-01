RV burns on outskirts of Elko

ELKO – A recreational vehicle off Bullion Road caught fire Thursday morning, but firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread.

Elko County Fire Protection District, City of Elko Fire Department, Lee Engine Company volunteers and Nevada Division of Forestry responded around 11:30 a.m. to a report of a large column of smoke in the Bullion Road area.

“Elko County Fire found a large RV that had burnt to the ground. Crews extinguished the fire, which did not extend into the wildland,” reported ECFPD.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

