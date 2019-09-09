{{featured_button_text}}
RV fire

A recreational vehicle burns along Interstate 80 seven miles east of Elko Sunday evening.

 ELKO COUNTY

ELKO – A motor home burned Sunday evening after it caught fire while traveling along Interstate 80 east of Elko.

Elko County and Ryndon volunteer firefighters responded to the blaze about seven miles east of town, along with the county’s sheriff and ambulance services.

The blaze was one of a series of that have burned along the freeway in the Elko district over the past month.

On Aug. 28, crews were called to a fast-growing fire at mile marker 323 that burned 23 acres near Halleck. The cause was a westbound vehicle’s mechanical failure, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Firefighters were also called Aug. 21 when a semi truck fire burned about a tenth of an acre at mile marker 327, which is halfway between Deeth and Halleck.

Wildfires were also reported along I-80 on Aug. 13 at mile marker 259 and Aug. 12 at mile marker 302. Each burned about half an acre. Flames from the Aug. 12 fire raced uphill and nearly reached Ruby Vista Drive, a residential area on the north side of Elko.

“Please remember to be cautious while operating any type of motor vehicle during peak wildfire season as vegetation is extremely dry,” stated the county fire district.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
1
0

Load comments