Ryndon man accused of luring child

ELKO – A 68-year-old local man has been charged with luring a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct.

Ralph J. Hodges was booked into Elko County Jail on Friday with bail set at $50,000.

He faces alternative counts of luring a child by means of a computer, also a felony; or a gross misdemeanor charge of luring a child.

According to an unsworn declaration by an Elko County Sheriff’s detective, officials received a report in September of a possible sexual assault on a minor in Ryndon. A woman reported finding “inappropriate text messages” on her daughter’s cellphone, along with photos and videos that had been sent to Hodges.

The girl was 12 or 13 years old at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

An Elko Police Department detective assisted with a forensic download of the phone’s contents, which reportedly revealed communications that “reflected a covert relationship with sexual overtones” including attempts to arrange meetings with the girl without her parents’ knowledge.

The girl also said Hodges would send her inappropriate pictures of himself, but that she did not have any sexual contact with him.

The most serious charges against Hodges are category B felonies, which carry a maximum sentence of eight to 20 years in prison.

