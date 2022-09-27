Ryndon VFD prevents spread of fire

ELKO — Ryndon volunteer firefighters on Monday extinguished a vehicle fire off Interstate 80 that started to spread to wildlands.

Elko County Fire Protection District said the quick actions of Ryndon VFD and Station 21 prevented the vehicle fire from extending into the wildland and threatening homes.

“Great job on the quick attack,” stated the department.

Ryndon VFD/ Elko County Fire is always looking for dedicated volunteers that want to be active in the community. Information on applying is available on the department’s website.

On Friday, the ECFPD sent a crew of three and a type 5 engine on a two-week fire assignment for support on the Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho.

“While on their deployment, they were initially tasked with structure protection on the Ross Fork Fire where they continued to provide suppression support,” stated the department.

About 200 firefighters are working on the blaze north of Ketchum, according to KLIX radio. The fire has burned roughly 37,836 acres of forest timber and short grass near Smiley Creek. It was listed Monday at 64% contained.