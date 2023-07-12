ELKO – Rural Nevada is not a big venue for the performing arts, but every year residents of Elko get a brief look at the world-class Sacramento Mandarins drum and bugle corps.

The group made a stop here this week on its way from California to Utah as part of a cross-country competitive tour. The 120-member elite marching band filled Warrior Field on Tuesday for rehearsals. They traveled in five charter buses with their equipment hauled in three semi trucks.

The Mandarins formed in 1963 “during a time of heightened discrimination” to provide Chinese-American youths with a performing arts activity, according to their website. “As the world changed, so did the Mandarins, first opening up to members of Asian descent and now to people of all backgrounds.”

They were Drum Corps International Division III World Champions seven times from the late 1980s to late 1990s, and World Class Finalist in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

The group embraces diversity: “We believe that everyone brings their individual identity AND unites to create amazing musical ensembles.”

To help support them, visit mandarins.org.