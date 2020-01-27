Safety trainer to run for county commission

ELKO – A safety training business owner and former Barrick employee has announced he plans to run for the Elko County Commission seat currently held by Rex Steninger.
“I feel I will make a good commissioner” said Gary Evertsen.
Steninger also intends to file for re-election to the seat he was appointed to in 2014 after the death of Grant Gerber.
Filing for non-judicial offices opens March 3.
Evertsen said he is a retired sergeant first class from the U.S. Army. He spent eight years on active duty from 1977 to 1985, then enlisted in the Wyoming National Guard.
He joined the Nevada Guard in 1990 after moving here, and served until 2001 at which time he chose to retire.
Evertsen said he also has been a police dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter. He was hired by Barrick Gold Corp. in 1990, serving in different jobs until leaving to pursue his safety training business, which focuses on Mine Safety and Health Administration regulations.
“I have been associated with mining since 1975 when we lived in Idaho,” Evertsen said. “I have a very good knowledge of public safety, material handling, and emergency response.”
“I’ve been in business for myself from 2001 to 2020,” he said. “If I should be elected to the commission I will forgo my salary and will serve voluntarily, seeing that the county will be having a budget shortfall.”
Evertsen said he also has served on a Barrick mine rescue crew and is a former member of the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
“My family is very active in hunting, fishing and camping,” he added.
Evertsen lives at South Fork. Like other residents in outlying communities, his home has a domestic water well.
“I’m very familiar with what is taking place with water issues in the state of Nevada and Elko County,” he said.
Commissioners serve four-year terms.
Steninger’s seat is one of three that will be open this election year, along with those held by Jon Karr and Demar Dahl. Karr intends to run again but Dahl has reached his term limit.
Two races for district judge will also be on the ballot this fall. Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons and attorney John W. Muije have filed for the newly created Department 3 bench, and Public Defender Kriston Hill is running for the Department 1 seat currently held by Nancy Porter. Department 2 Judge Al Kacin will be running unopposed.
Filing for judicial positions closed on Jan. 17.