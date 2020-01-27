Safety trainer to run for county commission

ELKO – A safety training business owner and former Barrick employee has announced he plans to run for the Elko County Commission seat currently held by Rex Steninger.

“I feel I will make a good commissioner” said Gary Evertsen.

Steninger also intends to file for re-election to the seat he was appointed to in 2014 after the death of Grant Gerber.

Filing for non-judicial offices opens March 3.

Evertsen said he is a retired sergeant first class from the U.S. Army. He spent eight years on active duty from 1977 to 1985, then enlisted in the Wyoming National Guard.

He joined the Nevada Guard in 1990 after moving here, and served until 2001 at which time he chose to retire.

Evertsen said he also has been a police dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter. He was hired by Barrick Gold Corp. in 1990, serving in different jobs until leaving to pursue his safety training business, which focuses on Mine Safety and Health Administration regulations.

“I have been associated with mining since 1975 when we lived in Idaho,” Evertsen said. “I have a very good knowledge of public safety, material handling, and emergency response.”