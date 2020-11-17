Sage Elementary PTA launches shoe drive

SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary PTA is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser starting Nov. 2 and ending Jan. 2 to raise funds for the PTA, who provide programs used for classroom learning, new technology for classrooms, playground equipment and more.
Sage Elementary PTA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the kids learning at Sage Elementary. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Sage Elementary.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.
Support Local Journalism
“We are excited about our shoe drive! We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for The Sage Elementary PTA and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Sage Elementary PTA the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world.
Any type of shoe – sandals, tennis shoes, boots, heels, etc. – are accepted as long as it is good shape.
Shoes can be dropped off at Sage Elementary in bins by the front door. Contact Krissie McCord at 775-397-7075 to donate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.