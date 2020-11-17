Sage Elementary PTA launches shoe drive

SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary PTA is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser starting Nov. 2 and ending Jan. 2 to raise funds for the PTA, who provide programs used for classroom learning, new technology for classrooms, playground equipment and more.

Sage Elementary PTA will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit the kids learning at Sage Elementary. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at Sage Elementary.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

