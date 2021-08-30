Sage Elementary rolls out the red carpet for first day of school

SPRING CREEK – The first day of school looked like a movie premiere at Sage Elementary as teachers rolled out the red carpet for students returning after the summer break.

Children received a celebrity-style welcome for the Fancy First Day, as they walked down a red carpet to music and were happily greeted by teachers.

“We want the start of school to be memorable and special,” said Principal Jessica Harris.

A photo booth placed near the red carpet added to the moment, with parents taking pictures of their children before entering the school.

Parent Sarah Ernest watched her two children return to school on Monday and thought it was a “good plan to keep everyone organized” on the first day.

“I love it. I thought it was adorable,” Ernest added. “Kids really enjoy it. They have big smiles on their faces.”

Lisa Taylor took a picture of her child at the photo booth and thought that was “really special. It helps make first memories.”

Overall, the event is “great. It gets the kids excited and happy to come back,” Taylor added.