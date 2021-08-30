 Skip to main content
Sage Elementary rolls out the red carpet for first day of school
Sage Elementary rolls out the red carpet for first day of school

Sage Elementary red carpet

Students walk down the red carpet into Sage Elementary on the first day of school on Aug. 30 as part of the Fancy First Day to welcome back children after the summer break. 

 Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK – The first day of school looked like a movie premiere at Sage Elementary as teachers rolled out the red carpet for students returning after the summer break.

Children received a celebrity-style welcome for the Fancy First Day, as they walked down a red carpet to music and were happily greeted by teachers.

“We want the start of school to be memorable and special,” said Principal Jessica Harris.

A photo booth placed near the red carpet added to the moment, with parents taking pictures of their children before entering the school.

Fancy First Day photo booth

A Sage Elementary student walks toward the Fancy First Day photo booth for a picture on Aug. 30. 

Parent Sarah Ernest watched her two children return to school on Monday and thought it was a “good plan to keep everyone organized” on the first day.

“I love it. I thought it was adorable,” Ernest added. “Kids really enjoy it. They have big smiles on their faces.”

Sage Elementary welcomed back students on Aug. 30, 2021, by rolling out the red carpet for Fancy First Day.

Lisa Taylor took a picture of her child at the photo booth and thought that was “really special. It helps make first memories.”

Overall, the event is “great. It gets the kids excited and happy to come back,” Taylor added.

Harris, who is starting her first year as principal of Sage Elementary, explained the tradition began last spring when students returned to in-person instruction.

“The staff wanted to make [the students'] first day back from a tough year something special,” she said. “The students were so excited, and the event was so well received that we decided to roll out the red carpet again.”

Sage Elementary welcome back sign

A sign to welcome back the Sage Elementary Dust Devils greeted children after they walked down the red carpet on Aug. 30. 

It’s also a good way to kick off the year, Harris added.

“I think it was a great introduction to the new school year and bringing positivity to the kids’ lives,” she said.

