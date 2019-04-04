ELKO – Forty-five volunteers from kids to adults planted 4,000 sagebrush seedlings on a portion of the Sheep Creek Fire near Battle Mountain on March 30.
The Sheep Creek Fire last year burned approximately 59,000 acres of public and private land.
“We are out here today bolstering the rehab efforts on the Sheep Creek Fire,” said Tyson Gripp, Emergency Stabilization Rehabilitation Coordinator for the Bureau of Land Management’s Elko District. “We are planting Wyoming sagebrush seedlings that were grown by the Lucky Peak Nursery in Idaho.”
The sagebrush planting was done by hand and concluded this season’s Emergency Stabilization and Rehabilitation efforts after about 40,000 acres had been aerially seeded earlier in the year on the Sheep Creek Fire.
“The Sheep Creek range is really important mule deer winter range. This is a continuation of all the good work that BLM, sportsmen’s groups like Nevada Muleys, and Nevada Department of Wildlife do following fires,” said Matt Jeffers, NDOW Area 6 Game Biologist.
The planting effort was accomplished by noon with the help of volunteers from the BLM Elko District, BLM Winnemucca District, NDOW, Nevada Muleys and members of the Battle Mountain Band, Te-Moake Tribe.
“This seedling planting is right in our backyard,” said Jim Rackley of Nevada Muleys. “We do several project plantings every year. This one is predictably close to us and it is our mission to help and protect mule deer habitat and habitat for all animals.”
As for the success of the sagebrush planting, Gripp said, “These north-facing slopes hold more moisture and these sagebrush plantings will probably have a 70-75 percent chance of surviving.”
