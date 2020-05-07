Sales tax revenue determines county budget outlook

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Sales tax revenue will be the game-changer for Elko County as commissioners try to project the budget for next fiscal year.

In a final review of the 2020-2021 budget before it is approved and submitted to the state on May 20, Elko County Commissioners had a glimpse into the future, when fiscal decisions are likely to be examined each month.

Assistant county manager and chief financial officer Cash Minor explained Wednesday that the goal was to maintain the ending fund balance at 16 percent in the coming fiscal year.

“This budget is going to be a month-by-month review with everything that’s going on,” he said.

Projections are difficult to make at the moment because sales tax receipts during the coronavirus pandemic have not been reported to the county yet.

Minor said February sales of non-food items were down a little, but with panic buying in March “we might have bump then and not see a decline until April or May.”

Consolidated taxes make up about 48 percent of the county’s revenue, and include sales taxes related to mining -- something Minor said could be “a saving grace” for those questionable months.