Sales tax revenue determines county budget outlook

ELKO – Sales tax revenue will be the game-changer for Elko County as commissioners try to project the budget for next fiscal year.
In a final review of the 2020-2021 budget before it is approved and submitted to the state on May 20, Elko County Commissioners had a glimpse into the future, when fiscal decisions are likely to be examined each month.
Assistant county manager and chief financial officer Cash Minor explained Wednesday that the goal was to maintain the ending fund balance at 16 percent in the coming fiscal year.
“This budget is going to be a month-by-month review with everything that’s going on,” he said.
Projections are difficult to make at the moment because sales tax receipts during the coronavirus pandemic have not been reported to the county yet.
Minor said February sales of non-food items were down a little, but with panic buying in March “we might have bump then and not see a decline until April or May.”
Consolidated taxes make up about 48 percent of the county’s revenue, and include sales taxes related to mining -- something Minor said could be “a saving grace” for those questionable months.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the business closures in March and the uncertainty afterward did not offer much help in predicting the budget for the fiscal year and advised being conservative in budgetary matters moving forward.
“Typically, you have a pretty stable trajectory, but as we all know, there were a lot of businesses that were closed,” Andreozzi said.
Minor suggested cutting 10 percent on services and supplies in the final budget, saving about $900,000.
The county froze hiring for new positions in April, which Minor said could come back for review once there is a more detailed financial picture.
However, the sales tax revenue could increase sharply once businesses reopen and people begin shopping again, Andreozzi said.
“I’m optimistic that if they get opened up, that [we’ll have] a lot of pent-up buying,” he said. “If people shop local, we fill the dam back up.”
