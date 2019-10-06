{{featured_button_text}}
Wendover, Utah
WENDOVER — One man is dead after being struck by a car in Wendover, Utah, just after midnight Sunday.

Wendover Police said a westbound vehicle collided with a 63-year-old Salt Lake City man at the 100 block of Wendover Boulevard. They said the man was not in a crosswalk at the time.

Despite efforts by Wendover Ambulance and Wendover Police, they said, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Wendover Boulevard was closed for several hours after the crash.

The collision is under investigation.

