Sanders hosts second town hall in Elko

ELKO – U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders hosted his second town hall in this rural Nevada community, the first one happening nearly four years ago when the Democratic nomination went to Hillary Clinton.

This time Sanders is finding competition from former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Last week, Sanders raced to the top of the heap in California polling, and he is in second place on most other polls behind Biden. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg hasn’t been in the race long enough to register on many polls.

Sanders addressed the issue of income inequality, saying “Right now in America we have three people who own more wealth than the bottom half of American society.”

The gap between the rich and poor has widened over the past 30 years, he said, with the top one percent’s income seeing a $21 trillion increase in their wealth while the bottom half has actually seen a decline.

“Today in America half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck,” he told the Elko crowd. “It is time to pay attention to working families …the disabled... people who need some help.”

We’re going to raise the minimum wage to at least 15 bucks an hour,” he said. “We’re going to make it easier for millions of Americans to join unions.”