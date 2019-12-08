Sanders hosts second town hall in Elko
0 comments
featured

Sanders hosts second town hall in Elko

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders hosted his second town hall in this rural Nevada community, the first one happening nearly four years ago when the Democratic nomination went to Hillary Clinton.

This time Sanders is finding competition from former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Last week, Sanders raced to the top of the heap in California polling, and he is in second place on most other polls behind Biden. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg hasn’t been in the race long enough to register on many polls.

Sanders addressed the issue of income inequality, saying “Right now in America we have three people who own more wealth than the bottom half of American society.”

The gap between the rich and poor has widened over the past 30 years, he said, with the top one percent’s income seeing a $21 trillion increase in their wealth while the bottom half has actually seen a decline.

“Today in America half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck,” he told the Elko crowd. “It is time to pay attention to working families …the disabled... people who need some help.”

We’re going to raise the minimum wage to at least 15 bucks an hour,” he said. “We’re going to make it easier for millions of Americans to join unions.”

Sanders pledged to eliminate tuition at U.S. colleges and universities, and to eliminate student debt.

He said this would be possible by enacting “a modest tax on Wall Street speculation.”

The Elko town hall comes on a Sunday afternoon, just as Biden’s was on Nov. 16.

Sanders sat down with the Elko Daily Free Press prior to his public appearance. Details of that interview conducted in the Elko High School band room will be published Monday.

0 comments
8
4
0
2
5

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo
Local

4 Nevadans qualify for Super Bowl of rodeo

While Dakota Eldridge may be the only Elko County contestant at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, he's far from the only Nevada cowboy who will rock and roll under the bright lights of Las Vegas. He will be joined by Fallon team roper Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion and 10-time WNFR qualifier — and a pair of Winnemucca talents as saddle bronc rider Mitch Pollock and bareback rider Trenten Montero make their WNFR debuts.

Nuisance property is being sold
Local

Nuisance property is being sold

ELKO – A home at 403 Pine St. that the City of Elko has declared a nuisance is now under contract for sale, according to city officials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News