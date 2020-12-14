 Skip to main content
Santa Claus plans visit to Spring Creek on Saturday
Santa Claus plans visit to Spring Creek on Saturday

Spring Creek Association Santa Claus

Santa Claus makes his way through the Spring Creek Association starting at 4:30 p.m. Dect. 19, driving down the main roads of each tract and waiving to residents at their homes or parked along the road in their vehciles.  

 SPRING CREEK ASSOCIATION

SPRING CREEK – Santa Claus is coming to Spring Creek to spread holiday cheer on Dec. 19.

“Santa will be waving to all who come out to see him while he drives slowly through the neighborhoods of Spring Creek,” announced the Spring Creek Association. 

Residents are invited to park along the route to view Santa. He will not be stopping or stepping out of his vehicle during the procession.

Starting at approximately 4:30 p.m., Santa begins his procession in the Vista Grande Tract 200 section. He will start at the Sinclair Station and make the loop on Spring Valley Parkway, briefly stopping at Brent Park.

Spring Creek Santa Claus route

The route Santa Claus will take through the Spring Creek Association is outlined on a map posted on the association's website. The procession starts at 4:30 p.m. on Spring Valley Parkway in Vista Grande Tract 200 section, moving through the rest of the association and ending in Palace Heights Tract 400. 

The procession continues down Lamoille Highway, passing by homes through Sunset Ridge Tract 300 on Licht Parkway as he drives down Shadybrook Drive and Springfield Parkway.

Next, Santa will take the roundabout and proceed into Marina Hills Tract 100, driving around Spring Creek Parkway before crossing Lamoille Highway and entering Palace Heights at Palace Parkway.

On the final leg of his visit, Santa will make his way down Palace Parkway, then toward the Horse Palace Tract 400, making a left on Bronco Drive, circling the Horse Palace parking lot and coming back out on to Bronco Drive and Palace Parkway. He will finish the loop at Lamoille Highway.

For more information about the route, visit the Spring Creek website or call 775-753-6295.

