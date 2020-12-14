Santa Claus plans visit to Spring Creek on Saturday

SPRING CREEK – Santa Claus is coming to Spring Creek to spread holiday cheer on Dec. 19.
“Santa will be waving to all who come out to see him while he drives slowly through the neighborhoods of Spring Creek,” announced the Spring Creek Association.
Residents are invited to park along the route to view Santa. He will not be stopping or stepping out of his vehicle during the procession.
Starting at approximately 4:30 p.m., Santa begins his procession in the Vista Grande Tract 200 section. He will start at the Sinclair Station and make the loop on Spring Valley Parkway, briefly stopping at Brent Park.
The procession continues down Lamoille Highway, passing by homes through Sunset Ridge Tract 300 on Licht Parkway as he drives down Shadybrook Drive and Springfield Parkway.
Next, Santa will take the roundabout and proceed into Marina Hills Tract 100, driving around Spring Creek Parkway before crossing Lamoille Highway and entering Palace Heights at Palace Parkway.
On the final leg of his visit, Santa will make his way down Palace Parkway, then toward the Horse Palace Tract 400, making a left on Bronco Drive, circling the Horse Palace parking lot and coming back out on to Bronco Drive and Palace Parkway. He will finish the loop at Lamoille Highway.
For more information about the route, visit the Spring Creek website or call 775-753-6295.
