Santa pet photos benefit needy children

ELKO – Looking for a unique gift for Christmas while supporting a worthy cause? How about a picture of your pet with Santa?

The Elko High School Groom Room announces their first annual Pet Photos with Santa event, running from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the Vocational Tech building.

Pet costumes will be available for the photoshoot, and homemade dog treats will be on sale.

Cost is $10 for a digital photo or $5 with a food donation to the Communities in Schools Food Drive.

Requested food items to donate are pasta, pasta sauce, canned meat, fruit and vegetables, fruit squeeze pouches, crackers, chips, cookies, beef jerky, non-perishable milk, oatmeal and cereals, instant rice, muffin and pancake mixes, cake mix, non-perishable instant meals and granola bars.

EHS senior Monse Orozco said she came up with the idea for the pet pictures to help children in need for the holidays and spread the word about the school's groom room.

She recalled her church providing gifts to her and her family for Christmas as she grew up. Orozco said she knew of "other kids in town going through the same thing" and wanted to help them.

The proceeds from the digital photos will go toward the EHS Student Council's Giving Tree.

Senior Alyssa Shinn, who works with Orozco in the groom room, said they estimated five children would be helped for Christmas, but "hopefully we're adding more" as people buy a photo of their pet with St. Nick.

Heather Steel, EHS Ag teacher and CTE Facilitator for the Elko County School District, started the groom room about five years ago. Students must take two years of agriculture classes and one year of veterinary medicine to be eligible to take the grooming elective during their senior year.

Orozco's love of dogs of all kinds and Shinn's desire to become a zoologist brought them to the class and the opportunity to learn more about canines.

"I love dogs," Orozco said. "I wasn't allowed to have dogs at my house for a long time. So getting to see all kinds of different dogs – some I've never seen before – is really fun for me."

"I just like working with animals," Shinn added. "I want to be a zoologist. If I have contact with animals and learn more about them when grooming them, it helps me start with the basics. It can also be a side job, and I can have my own business."

The groom room is open to the community at no charge, but donations are accepted. Clients can direct-message the business on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram or email ehsgroomroom@gmail.com to get a Google form to fill out with their pets' information.

Dogs are the only animals groomed, and owners must provide a record of their shots.

"You can bring in as many dogs as you need, and we'll schedule you out," Shinn said.

Basic grooming services are offered, including bath, brush, nails, teeth and ears for dogs of any size. However, they refer clients with dogs with overgrown or extremely matted fur to a veterinarian or other licensed groomer.

"We don't do haircuts," Shinn said.

"We want to make sure our customers are happy," Orozco added. "That's why we try not to get dogs that are too bad."

The students said they pay attention to each animal's behaviors as they come in, making sure each dog has a good experience while in their care.

"We try to be as calm as possible to work with the dog and not force him to do anything they don't like," Orozco explained. "If we get too anxious, it makes the dog more anxious."

On the form, clients disclose any conditions the dog may have or if they are frightened of anything in particular. To get them comfortable, they take the dogs outside for a walk.

"If they get too scared, we tell them it's okay. We don't force them into [getting groomed]," Shinn said.

For animals unhappy with the large blow dryer, smaller dryers are attached to the front doors of the kennels.

"They feel more comfortable and don't get traumatized by the experience," Orozco said.

Orozco and Shinn said they hope the event raises awareness about the groom room and needy children for the holidays, possibly starting a new tradition in the community.

"We wanted to start something nobody else has done," Shinn said. "Hopefully, this fundraiser can go on for many years."

