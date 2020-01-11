Saturday night forecast

ELKO – Lots of light snow could add up to travel difficulties Saturday evening and heavier snow may be on the way with a winter storm watch beginning Sunday evening.

Saturday’s snowfall amounts are expected to be from 1 to 4 inches in northeastern valleys, with surrounding counties receiving an inch or less.

Six inches to locally over a foot of snow is possible for the Independence and Ruby Mountains.

NDOT was reporting wintry driving conditions Saturday afternoon on Interstate 80 from Elko to Beowawe, Lamoille and Jiggs highways, Mountain City Highway, and U.S. 93 from Wells to Winecup.

A winter storm watch has been posted from 4 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Tuesday for Elko County and northern Eureka and Lander counties. Heavy snow is possible, with accumulations of 3-6 inches in the valleys and 20 inches possible in the mountains.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service stated. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

