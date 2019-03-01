ELKO – The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Elko area as snow from another Pacific storm could create hazardous driving conditions on Saturday.
The outlook applies to southern Elko County and all of Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties.
“Snow showers and intensity will increase across much of the state early Saturday morning as the Pacific weather disturbance moves into the region,” stated the weather service.
The greatest impact will be between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50.
Accumulations of 1-3 inches are expected Saturday morning. Additional snow will fall in the afternoon but warmer temperatures should prevent much additional accumulation.
“In general, snow accumulations through Saturday night will range between 2 and 4 inches with higher amounts along higher roadways and passes,” the forecast stated.
The intensity will decrease Saturday night into Sunday but a mix of rain and snow will continue through Monday as a steady stream of Pacific moisture moves through the state.
