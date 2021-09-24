Satview planning high-speed internet service to Spring Creek

ELKO – Satview Broadband is planning to offer high-speed internet service to Spring Creek in the near future, after negotiating an agreement with Frontier Communications.

Satview will tie into Frontier’s extensive fiber-optic cable to provide up to 200 Mbps of download speed, according to Tariq Ahmad, president of Satview.

“They will own the lines from the Central Office,” said Robert Chamberlain of Frontier. Satview will install fiber-optic cable to homes and “what they provide will be far superior” to Frontier’s current broadband service through copper phone lines, he added.

Satview previously offered cable television and internet in the Elko area before selling to Zito Media a year ago. Frontier has provided land-line phone service and internet for many years.

Ahmad said Satview has been negotiating with Frontier since 2019. More equipment needs to be installed before the company can begin running lines to homes.

“We’ll supply the bandwidth and they’ll distribute it,” Chamberlain said.

Frontier will continue to provide land-line phone service in Spring Creek, but once the fiber optics lines are installed, customers will also have the choice of voice over internet phone service.