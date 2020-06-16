'Say I Do' supports CADV as it turns 40

"The main way organizations raise funds [for us] is through events," McKown explained.

One of those organizations is the Lamoille Women's Club, who "has been a decades-long supporter of CADV."

"We still have furniture in our office that was donated by the club in 1998," she said. "They are still giving to CADV. They are one of the main groups that helps to keep our pantry and freezers full."

However, it is unclear how much support the club can offer CADV this year.

"I can't speak for them, but I'm not sure how much they will be able to help this coming year since they had to cancel the Lamoille Country Fair," McKown said.

Another blow was dealt this month when McKown learned there would be an $81,000 decrease in funding from a state grant that allocates a portion of marriage licenses fees to domestic violence agencies in Nevada.

Referred to as the marriage license funds, McKown applies from all three counties for money that is distributed through a population formula.

"These state funds are very helpful because our federal grants limit what we are allowed to pay for to help victims of abuse," she explained.