'Say I Do' supports CADV as it turns 40

ELKO – As the Committee Against Domestic Violence turns 40 this year, the organization that serves victims of domestic violence is reeling from the impact of COVID-19.
Harbor House staff have kept busy during the many weeks of quarantine at the organization's shelter, assisting clients in obtaining protection orders in the Elko County's justice courts, following up on hearings, and adhering to social distancing guidelines.
"The employees of CADV are considered essential since we help an at-risk population, so my employees still came to work every day," said Executive Director Marianne McKown.
But the staff still have to maintain contact with individuals, McKown said. Clients were screened over the phone for coronavirus symptoms to comply with social distancing parameters.
Although the shelter did not see an increase in cases during the quarantine, the rural outreach program that serves outlying Elko County, along with Eureka and Ely, was put on hold. It prevented CADV advocates from assisting senior populations in isolated communities.
"We have an advocate that is dedicated to reaching out to abuse victims who are 50 and older. She traveled to the Elko, Carlin and Wells senior centers on a regular basis," McKown explained.
CADV has also felt the impact financially as events in Elko were canceled, including a fundraiser in April.
"The main way organizations raise funds [for us] is through events," McKown explained.
One of those organizations is the Lamoille Women's Club, who "has been a decades-long supporter of CADV."
"We still have furniture in our office that was donated by the club in 1998," she said. "They are still giving to CADV. They are one of the main groups that helps to keep our pantry and freezers full."
However, it is unclear how much support the club can offer CADV this year.
"I can't speak for them, but I'm not sure how much they will be able to help this coming year since they had to cancel the Lamoille Country Fair," McKown said.
Another blow was dealt this month when McKown learned there would be an $81,000 decrease in funding from a state grant that allocates a portion of marriage licenses fees to domestic violence agencies in Nevada.
Referred to as the marriage license funds, McKown applies from all three counties for money that is distributed through a population formula.
"These state funds are very helpful because our federal grants limit what we are allowed to pay for to help victims of abuse," she explained.
Federal grants come with stipulations in the form of unfunded mandates, such as requiring liability insurance but not covering the insurance premiums. They may also limit the amount of money used on expenses such as meals for victims staying in a shelter, or administration salary for the director or bookkeeper.
"The funds generated by marriage licenses were less restrictive than many of the federal grants," McKown said.
In March, McKown said the state estimated CADV could receive about $121,799. This month a new estimate was released, decreasing the amount by $40,601.
"We have to find a way to make up for an $81,190 loss to our budget."
Other domestic violence agencies are also experiencing an 87% drop in funding compared to last year, according to the state and the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence.
Despite the news, the shelter can keep functioning. CADV retained a full staff of five through some funds that were put aside, and McKown will be applying for supplemental grants, even though the money is not guaranteed.
With CADV funds now earmarked for operations, maintenance and improvement projects for the kitchen and grounds will be put "on the back burner for us."
"I was hoping to raise money to replace our cast iron pipes with PVC, purchase new bunk beds for our bedrooms in the shelter and finish putting in a tile floor in our offices," McKown said. "But instead, the money raised will be used to fill the gap caused by the decrease in the Victims of Domestic Violence funding generated by marriage licenses in the state."
Right now, monetary donations and contributions of dry goods and frozen meat to the food pantry are what the shelter needs, McKown said.
"Say I Do," a fundraiser set for June 26, will draw attention to the financial issues faced by domestic violence agencies across the state.
Ruby Mountain Pawn is collecting donations for CADV, which will contribute in-kind donations of food and hygiene products.
"Having this as a drop-off point for donations also allows CADV to maintain the confidentiality of the shelter's location and confidentiality of our clients," McKown said. "This community helped build Harbor House, so many people know where we are located, but we don't advertise our physical address to the general public."
CADV has come a long way in four decades. It is now an agency staffed by five employees who cover more than 30,000 square miles in three rural Nevada counties, serving victims of domestic violence and survivors of sexual assault and stalking of all ages.
During that time, Harbor House has become a staple of the community and a place where many can begin a new life, McKown said.
"Only 20 percent of our clients need shelter, but 100 percent need us there as the listener who helps them move from being a victim to blossoming into a survivor."
