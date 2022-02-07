SCA announces meetings, survey for new strategic plan

SPRING CREEK – The community is invited to give their input to develop the Spring Creek Association’s five-year strategic plan though a new survey and community workshops.

Hosted by the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Business Center for Economic Development, faculty and staff will conduct five meetings from March 24 to 26 at the Fairway Community Center.

“The Spring Creek Association asked the Center for Economic Development to assist in the development of a new five-year organizational strategic plan,” the association said in a statement released on Monday.

The SCA also opened a new survey to gather information from homeowner association members.

“As part of this effort, a community survey has been developed,” the association said in a newsletter sent to property owners on Monday. “It is your opportunity to influence the development of this new five-year strategic plan and how Spring Creek Association’s resources will be used.”

The meetings are open to community stakeholders, including Spring Creek residents, property owners and business owners.

To accommodate various schedules, participants can RSVP to attend one of five three-hour sessions scheduled over three days.

Attendance at only one meeting is required, as all five meetings will have the same information, the association said.

RVSP is through Eventbrite by March 11 at 5 p.m. or by clicking the Spring Creek Association’s survey and clicking on the links provided.

On March 24, the first meeting runs from noon to 3 p.m., with the second session starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m.

The next day, meetings are scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on March 25.

On March 26, the final meeting starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

Refreshments and light snacks will be provided at each meeting. All meeting participants and facilitators are expected to observe Covid-19 protocols, including face coverings and six-foot social distancing.

For questions regarding the strategic planning process or the meetings, contact Frederick Steinmann, UNR Assistant Research Professor at fred@unr.edu or call 775-784-1655.

