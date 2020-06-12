SCA annual meeting set for June 20

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRING CREEK – Property owners are invited to Spring Creek Association’s annual meeting June 20.

The association’s board of directors will conduct its first in-person meeting in three months. It is limited to 50 people due to state regulations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting starts at 11 am. at the Fairway Community Center located at 401 Fairway Blvd.

Attendees will be seated six feet apart and lunch will be provided.

During the meeting, the association’s strategic plan and financial report will be presented to residents.

Property owners will receive updates on roads and amenities, along with the status of the natural gas project and broadband access coming to the area.

The results of the association's Horse Palace survey will be released in July.

For more information, visit https://www.springcreeknv.org/ or call 775-753-6295.

