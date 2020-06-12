You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
SCA annual meeting set for June 20
0 comments
top story

SCA annual meeting set for June 20

{{featured_button_text}}
Fairway Community Center

Spring Creek golf carts line up near the Fairway Community Center in this photo taken in 2018. 

 Toni Milano

SPRING CREEK – Property owners are invited to Spring Creek Association’s annual meeting June 20.

The association’s board of directors will conduct its first in-person meeting in three months. It is limited to 50 people due to state regulations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting starts at 11 am. at the Fairway Community Center located at 401 Fairway Blvd.

Attendees will be seated six feet apart and lunch will be provided.

During the meeting, the association’s strategic plan and financial report will be presented to residents.

Property owners will receive updates on roads and amenities, along with the status of the natural gas project and broadband access coming to the area.

The results of the association's Horse Palace survey will be released in July. 

For more information, visit https://www.springcreeknv.org/ or call 775-753-6295.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Related to this story

Spring Creek links open
Local

Spring Creek links open

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek Golf Course is open for play with social distancing restrictions in effect and a new app to schedule tee times.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News