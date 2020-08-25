× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – A survey of more than 700 Spring Creek homeowners delivered their opinions of the Horse Palace, with 88% believing the equestrian amenity should become a multi-use facility in the future.

The results of last spring’s Horse Palace survey will be discussed by the Spring Creek Association Board of Directors at their regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at 401 Fairway Boulevard.

The survey’s goal was “to understand the whole community’s thoughts on next steps,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

Property owners were asked nine questions to determine their residency within the SCA and their opinions of the Horse Palace, what needs to be done to increase the facility’s usage, and whether it should remain an equestrian-only facility or broaden out to multiple uses.

Thirty participants had their surveys declared invalid because the SCA could not verify ownership.

Four questions included space for open-ended answers, where the SCA “received hundreds of varied comments and suggestions,” Bahr said.

About 44.82% of responses were from residents who have lived in Spring Creek for more than 13 years. Another 20.73% were from those who have lived in the HOA for 1-3 years.

The age range with the highest response rate was between 36 and 45 years old at 24.47%. Those in the age range of 46-55 responded with 22.93%.

Residents from Palace Heights, Tract 400, had the most participation at 42.98%, followed by Marina Hills, Tract 100 residents at 31.52%.

When asked how many days a month people use the Horse Palace, 637 people said zero. Eighteen people said they use the facility more than 15 days out of the month.

Eighty-one people said they use the Horse Palace 1-15 days out of the month.

Most residents stated the fact that they do not own horses as the main reason they do not visit the amenity.

“I don’t have horses. There haven’t been events planned like in past years,” one participant wrote. “When my kids were little, I was there 1-4 times per year.”

One resident pointed to a lack of supervision as another reason for not using the Horse Palace.

“Sometimes, I don’t use it due to the lack of proper maintenance, i.e., too dusty!” the participant said. “Also, those hours are not good for those who don’t get off work ‘till 5 p.m. Also, lack of supervision, people using it inconsiderately.”

Now that the survey results are in, “we hope to receive direction from the board on the next steps for the Horse Palace,” Bahr said.

During the meeting, the board will also discuss water quality at the Spring Creek Marina a month after the board agreed to draft a five-year contract with H2GO Watersports to provide rentals and security.

The contract also allows a five-year renewal option and includes an audit of the H2GO’s books by the association.

