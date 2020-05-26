SCA board to consider security system for entry to amenities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING CREEK – An electronic security system limiting access to Spring Creek amenities to property owners only could be on its way.

Purchase of the barrier access system will come before the Spring Creek board of directors during the regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 27 via teleconference.

“The SCA has been looking into adding access systems at amenities for a long time,” said Jessie Bahr, president and general manager.

If the board approves the purchase, cameras and a bar code scanner would be installed at Spring Creek amenities including the marina, shooting range, campground and Schuckmann’s Sports Complex.

Access to the areas would be granted when property owners scan a bar code, preventing non-residents from using the amenities.

Property owners have vented their frustration to the SCA as they have watched non-residents, who do not pay association dues, use facilities for free, Bahr said.

Additionally, the security system could track the comings and goings of individuals.

“There is a concern for safety knowing who is in and who is out of the facilities if there is an incident or an issue,” Bahr explained.