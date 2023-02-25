SPRING CREEK – Six months of unbilled water charges totaling more than $250,000 will be submitted in a complaint to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada to determine if all or a portion must be paid by the Spring Creek Association.

The SCA Board of Directors unanimously agreed to file a request for the audit after Great Basin Water Co. blamed an internal issue within the billing system when GBWC changed their rate tier structure.

The board had a choice whether to file a formal complaint, an informal complaint, or take it to mediation.

“Due to the complexity of the rate change in July, the bills for the SCA only got held up due to a programming issue on the billing side,” said GBWC President Seán Twomey.

In July, rates increased for second-tier users who consume more than 30,000 gallons. Twomey said the change reflects an industry standard that “is expected to increase water conservation.”

The billing program issue was resolved on Jan. 13, according to Twomey.

The association was informed about their total charges of $252,696.29 between July 6 and Jan. 6 in writing this month regarding the delay, Twomey added.

He called the late bill “embarrassing” and stated that the company “did not charge more, did not charge less, we charged what was delivered” to the association. He said technicians continued to read the meters during the six-month period.

According to the association, five bills were emailed to the SCA on Feb. 15 after they were requested from Twomey. A sixth one was emailed on Feb. 21.

Staff reported the bills were “somewhat confusing,” including bill corrections that weren’t clearly identified. No late fees were assessed.

During that six-month period, the SCA received a bill for $18 each month.

The request for audit by the SCA will seek to uphold a recent tariff accepted by the PUCN and effective July 18, 2022, which states that for an indeterminate billing period, “the customer shall pay Utility for the undercharge for a period not to exceed the preceding three billing cycles.”

“We are requesting the PUCN to make a determination of whether the full amount billed is within the tariff, which would, in turn, determine if the full amount of the bill is due to GBWC,” said association president and general manager Jessie Bahr.

“The complaint will be lodged with the Commission and request the PUCN start an investigation into the bills and whether they are in violation of the tariff,” she continued.

Bahr added that Twomey explained the problem to her in a phone call and a follow-up email this month, when he said that “in the changing of rates in July, we ran into an issue with the SCA accounts. It resulted in the pausing of bills so no mistakes were made. This got delayed in the billing department and was only rectified last month.”

On Wednesday, Twomey told the SCA his company was proceeding correctly. “I don’t believe we’re outside our tariff.”

The delayed billing affected the SCA’s operations for the previous fiscal year, said board chair John Featherston.

“We have nothing to compare to, especially our usage to see how our conservation efforts are carrying along or how the billing is,” he said, adding it was a burden on staff to track expenses.

Director Josh Park said he understood Twomey’s position and efforts to improve GBWC’s communications and services for the Spring Creek service area in the past few years compared with past leadership, but “whatever the PUCN decision is based on that tariff is one we have to live with.”

Other billing problems

During Twomey’s presentation to the SCA board, he discussed an issue with automatic meter readers – AMRs – that resulted in an “E” notation on some bills.

Twomey said the problem occurred due to a delay in data transfer to accounts.

“The meters were read correctly [but] sometimes there is a delay in getting data processed and estimated reads are sent out,” Twomey said.

On the fourth failed read, technicians will investigate the issue, he said.

He did not have a total of customers affected by the estimated reads.

“This is rare and I am working on getting the total count for 2022, but don’t have it yet,” Twomey said.

The “E” notation appears next to the total gallons recorded under the “End Read” column.

Twomey said “there is no further communication to the customer” who receives an “E” on their bill.

Earlier this month, Twomey announced that the company was taking a “corrective action” to adjust the billing cycles and mail bills about two weeks apart.

The action is to generate bills closer to the date of actual meter reads, Twomey said.

Integrated Resource Plan

Every three years GBWC is required to submit an Integrated Resource Plan, and Twomey said the company will submit its next filing on March 4, 2024, before the next General Rate Case that must be filed by the end of the year.

Twomey said on Wednesday the replacement of infrastructure required a higher rate, and the revenue requirement went up 15%.

“We do want to consult with the PUCN and staff as we go through the next year,” he said. “If they think that is too much of an impact on rate payers, we’ll pull back.”

Pointing to Spring Creek’s aging facilities within the association’s residential sections that are more than 90% built out, Twomey explained summer months are when more water is consumed.

“Our system can handle the flows but is under more pressure during the summer due to the high volume being pumped,” he said. “Growth in the community has slowed. [Now] our focus is repair and replace rather than addition of assets since we have enough capacity to meet projected growth.”

Open house

The action came one day after GBWC hosted a customer open house with nine staff members to address complaints, billing issues, meter readings and more with residents that Twomey said “went well.”

Staff from Spring Creek, Reno and Pahrump were on hand Tuesday afternoon, meeting with 20 people out of the 5,051 connections, Twomey added.

Among the questions staff received were how the new tier structures affect billing.

“We educated a lot of people on how to read their bills,” Twomey said. “[Also] we had a few action items to take away” from the conversations.

One Spring Creek resident who has lived in the area for 20 years but declined to give her name attended the open house. She stated that she wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to speak to someone from the company in person.

“Unfortunately, with this company, you cannot reach a live person and talk to them. When you phone you get a new person every time and you start the story over again.”

She said she had a water leak and excess billing for three months and needed answers about water consumption. “One of the complaints is they send bills that show you are 1,000% more than you were last year for the same month, but nothing in their system triggers that to come out and look and see if there is a leak or a bad meter.”

Mark and Deborah Hutton, who moved to Spring Creek in September from Carson City, had “concern about the rates.”

“Absolutely shocked out of our mind when we got our first water bill,” Mark said. “Having lived in San Jose, California before, I’ve never seen such outrageous water bills in my entire life.”

“We came from the Carson area and it was more than double,” Deborah added. “And it’s not consistent. We spoke to neighbors and it’s been a concern for years.”

As new residents, the Huttons wanted more information from GBWC staff during the open house.

“We can’t complain if we don’t come down here, find out what’s going on and get a fix to it,” Deborah said.

The Huttons added they were debating whether to continue to landscape their property this summer.

The couple said they learned they had a leak “and that’s on us.” They said they received a bill for $170 for timed sprinklers that run no more than 30 minutes.

The unidentified woman said she received a satisfactory answer from GBWC staff Tuesday afternoon and that she had direction.

Twomey said GBWC is considering scheduling one-on-one meetings with customers annually and asked customers to continue to reach out to the utility directly with their concerns.