SCA closes Horse Palace indoor arena, waives late fees

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek residents will be able to partake in outdoor recreation as long as it meets state and federal social distancing guidelines.
However, indoor amenities such as the Horse Palace and golf clubhouse will close, as the Spring Creek Association board of directors approved a motion to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency directive to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
In a three-and-a-half-hour telephone conference meeting Wednesday night, the board sifted through multiple changes in the association sparked by directives issued by Sisolak within the last two weeks.
In compliance with the state until April 16, the interior arena of the Horse Palace, golf clubhouse, Marina playground, and Brent Park playground are closed to the public.
The outdoor arena at the Horse Palace, the golf course, the Marina, campground, trap and skeet range, and shooting range may remain open at this time, with guests encouraged to maintain social distancing standards.
The exterior arena at the Horse Palace is staying open to encourage equine health.
Restrooms located at all amenities will remain open to encourage handwashing.
The governor’s order also bans groups of 10 or larger to congregate in any one place.
Directors discussed their hesitation to limit access of the association’s amenities to property owners, as most people are at home from school and work. But it ultimately came down to following directives.
The board approved the action 5-1, with chair Josh Park voting against the action, stating he was unwilling to restrict property owners from using the amenities as they wished.
“The residents of Spring Creek deserve to know why those facilities should be closed and who closed them,” Park said,”and I am not willing to vote ‘yes’ to shut them down.”
Per the governor’s order, outside golf activities are allowed to remain open, but restaurants and clubhouses must close. Players must adhere to social distancing guidelines as well.
Spring Creek’s pro shop is scheduling tee times and taking credit card only payments by phone. Golf carts will be sanitized after each use. Free play is not available.
Cook’s Fire Oven is taking orders and providing curbside delivery.
You have free articles remaining.
At Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, gates are open every day for walking and “open play” golfing without cart access. Their restaurant and clubhouse are also closed.
The association will provide refunds to individuals who have rented amenities if an event is canceled or postponed, or purchased passes for the Horse Palace.
The board also looked at a slate of activities to be canceled or postponed until the directive is lifted.
Among them were delaying the Family Rodeo scheduled for April until the summer or fall.
Clean Up Green Up activities, scheduled for April 25, could also be rescheduled under direction from the City of Elko, which is partnering with the association for the event.
The SCA annual meeting in June and the Fourth of July Freedom Festival will be reviewed by the board as the dates draw nearer.
The board will reevaluate if there is any indication the safety of the staff or community is at risk at future meetings or call an emergency meeting if necessary.
Late fees for assessments for property owners were also waived for April and May by the board, who might extend it beyond two months.
In light of coronavirus closures, association operations are continuing, but following social distancing guidelines, said association president and general manager Jessie Bahr.
Staff is on staggered schedules, has implemented cleaning standards, and is communicating by phone instead of in person.
The board meeting was the first to be conducted through a teleconference. If the directive is lifted next month, the April meeting will be in person.
Participants, including board members, staff, and community members, used the Zoom conferencing platform to call into the meeting. The meeting was also on Facebook Live.
Park began the meeting by acknowledging the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic that lead to a remote teleconference.
“This is a very tough time for our community, for Spring Creek, the county, the state, and the country,” Park said. “We are certainly empathetic of our friends, neighbors and people in the community who have been affected by this.”
“This has affected everyone, and we are certainly empathetic of that, and we will continue to pray for healing in our nation and throughout the world.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.