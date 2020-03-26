SCA closes Horse Palace indoor arena, waives late fees

The board also looked at a slate of activities to be canceled or postponed until the directive is lifted.

Among them were delaying the Family Rodeo scheduled for April until the summer or fall.

Clean Up Green Up activities, scheduled for April 25, could also be rescheduled under direction from the City of Elko, which is partnering with the association for the event.

The SCA annual meeting in June and the Fourth of July Freedom Festival will be reviewed by the board as the dates draw nearer.

The board will reevaluate if there is any indication the safety of the staff or community is at risk at future meetings or call an emergency meeting if necessary.

Late fees for assessments for property owners were also waived for April and May by the board, who might extend it beyond two months.

In light of coronavirus closures, association operations are continuing, but following social distancing guidelines, said association president and general manager Jessie Bahr.

Staff is on staggered schedules, has implemented cleaning standards, and is communicating by phone instead of in person.